Weekend PC Download Deals for May 17: Epic Games Store MEGA Sale 2024

The Epic Games Store is going Mega for the next month. The biggest games across Epic's storefront are on sale. That includes Alan Wake 2, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and a first-time discount on the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition. Plus, the best of Square Enix is on sale for another week, so grab those titles while you can.
Over on Steam, it's time for the Steam Endless Replayability Fest. Games that keep you coming back again and again, like Returnal, Inkbound, and Dead Cells are on sale for this weekend. If that's not enough, Valve has a handful of newer titles on sale right now, including Contra: Operation Galuga, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, Lies of P, and others. If you have no money to spend, then check out Sega and Amplitude's Endless Legend. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, the game is now yours to keep. Just be sure to claim it before next week.
Elsewhere, Blizzard is still celebrating Call of Duty, Green Man Gaming is still celebrating its birthday, and the Humble Store is on the last week of its Spring Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the Blizzard Call of Duty Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - FREE until 5/23
- Chivalry 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/26)
- Electrician Simulator - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/10)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - $19.99 (80% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection (2023) - $11.99 (80% off)
- Epic Games MEGA Sale 2024
- Alan Wake 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $17.49 (30% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull & Bones - $29.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $27.99 (60% off)
- Pacific Drive - $23.99 (20% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $13.39 (33% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $23.99 (20% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $39.99 (20% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part I - $40.19 (33% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $12.49 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $20.99 (65% off)
- Returnal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Dead Space - $20.99 (65% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $21.99 (45% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $19.99 (60% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tchia Oleti Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - $9.79 (86% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $18.89 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $11.04 (35% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $9.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Sifu Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $1.49 (95% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.79 (84% off)
- Quake 1+2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Games MEGA Sale 2024.
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Square Enix Golden Week.
Fanatical
Pay $24.99 to get Fallout 76, Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and the Fallout Classic Collection. These activate on Steam.
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $23.99 (52% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $37.79 (46% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $22.98 (23% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Steam] - $25.19 (64% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $21.19 (47% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $9.00 (47% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $7.19 (88% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $37.37 (25% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $48.95 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.95 (60% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.95 (30% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.95 (40% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $10.10 (60% off)
Gamersgate
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition [Steam] - $54.99 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $10.44 (74% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $19.50 (61% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $32.60 (50% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $22.96 (67% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $8.28 (51% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour [Steam] - $1.80 (91% off)
GamesPlanet
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass [Steam] - $18.99 (81% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $27.89 (20% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle [Steam] - $23.10 (67% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $23.99 (66% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm [Steam] - $8.75 (71% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/5)
- LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/5)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/12)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Divine Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Warhammer 40K Bundle - $25.27 (80% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $7.99 (80% off)
- Tinykin - $9.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Yakuza Bundle - $13.49 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $6.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $6.49 (35% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code BDAY14 to save 14% off most PC game purchases, including Birthday Sale titles. Restrictions apply.
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass [Steam] - $20.00 (80% off)
- Redfall [Steam] - $17.50 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $6.00 (70% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Spiritfarer [Steam] - $6.00 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $10.00 (90% off)
- Quake 2 [Steam] - $4.00 (60% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Hi-Fi RUSH, Steelrising, Loddlenaut, King of the Castle, Bravery and Greed, Amanda the Adventurer, and Mediterranea Inferno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $8 or more to get Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans, Battletoads, and River City Girls Zero. Pay $15 or more to also receive Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans 2 and River City Girls. Pay $20 or more to also receive Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons and River City Girls 2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Monster Hunter Rise (w/Deluxe Kit). Pay $20 or more to also receive Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (w/Deluxe Kit). Pay $25 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World (w/Deluxe Kit). Pay $30 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (w/Deluxe Kit). These activate on Steam.
Pay $6 or more to get Axiom Verge and The Knight Witch. Pay $14 or more to also receive Death's Gambit: Afterlife, Ghost Song, Cookie Cutter, Axiom Verge 2, and 9 Years of Shadows. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Moving Out, Gold With Your Friends, and The Escapists 2. Pay $10 or more to also receive Worms W.M.D. and Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gord and Headbangers: Rhythm Royale. Pay $20 or more to also receive Trepang2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Going Under, Hellslave, and Devil Spire. Pay $11 or more to also receive Siralim Ultimate and Lunacid. Pay $15 or more to also receive MythForce and Abalon (formerly Summoners Fate). These activate on Steam.
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Alan Wake 2 [Epic] - $39.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (80% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $20.99 (40% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (75% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam/Epic] - $27.99 (60% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $9.59 (84% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $9.51 (84% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Steam Early Access] - $7.99 (20% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Spring Sale 2024 is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code LEGEND24 to save $10 off of a purchase of $19.99 or more. Restrictions apply.
- Legendary Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones - $29.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $28.00 (80% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Annoversary Edition - $64.99 (50% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Legendary Sale.
Steam
- Endless Legend - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/23 @ 10AM PT)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $31.99 (20% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $51.04 (43% off)
- Lies of P - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $35.99 (40% off)
- Steam Endless Replayability Fest
- Returnal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Inkbound - $22.49 (25% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Steam Early Access] - $7.99 (20% off)
- Tape to Tape [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Crab Champions [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Peglin [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Risk of Rain Returns - $11.24 (25% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Descenders - $7.49 (70% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Endless Replayability Fest.
- Devolver Digital 15th Anniversary Sale
- Pepper Grinder - $11.99 (20% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Wizard With A Gun - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gunbrella - $8.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - $12.59 (30% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $4.49 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Devolver Digital 15th Anniversary Sale
- Paradox Interactive Publisher Sale
- Crusader Kings 3 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Age of Wonders 4 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Across the Obelisk - $9.99 (50% off)
- Victoria 3 - $11.99 (76% off)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Paradox Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Minecraft Games Bundle (Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition + Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition) - $44.98 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $11.99 (80% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $1.49 (95% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.90 (89% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
