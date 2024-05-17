Weekend PC Download Deals for May 17: Epic Games Store MEGA Sale 2024

The Epic Games Store is going Mega for the next month. The biggest games across Epic's storefront are on sale. That includes Alan Wake 2, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and a first-time discount on the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition. Plus, the best of Square Enix is on sale for another week, so grab those titles while you can.

Over on Steam, it's time for the Steam Endless Replayability Fest. Games that keep you coming back again and again, like Returnal, Inkbound, and Dead Cells are on sale for this weekend. If that's not enough, Valve has a handful of newer titles on sale right now, including Contra: Operation Galuga, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, Lies of P, and others. If you have no money to spend, then check out Sega and Amplitude's Endless Legend. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, the game is now yours to keep. Just be sure to claim it before next week.

Elsewhere, Blizzard is still celebrating Call of Duty, Green Man Gaming is still celebrating its birthday, and the Humble Store is on the last week of its Spring Sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $24.99 to get Fallout 76, Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and the Fallout Classic Collection. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code BDAY14 to save 14% off most PC game purchases, including Birthday Sale titles. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Hi-Fi RUSH, Steelrising, Loddlenaut, King of the Castle, Bravery and Greed, Amanda the Adventurer, and Mediterranea Inferno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $8 or more to get Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans, Battletoads, and River City Girls Zero. Pay $15 or more to also receive Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans 2 and River City Girls. Pay $20 or more to also receive Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons and River City Girls 2. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Monster Hunter Rise (w/Deluxe Kit). Pay $20 or more to also receive Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (w/Deluxe Kit). Pay $25 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World (w/Deluxe Kit). Pay $30 or more to also receive Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (w/Deluxe Kit). These activate on Steam.

Pay $6 or more to get Axiom Verge and The Knight Witch. Pay $14 or more to also receive Death's Gambit: Afterlife, Ghost Song, Cookie Cutter, Axiom Verge 2, and 9 Years of Shadows. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Moving Out, Gold With Your Friends, and The Escapists 2. Pay $10 or more to also receive Worms W.M.D. and Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gord and Headbangers: Rhythm Royale. Pay $20 or more to also receive Trepang2. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Going Under, Hellslave, and Devil Spire. Pay $11 or more to also receive Siralim Ultimate and Lunacid. Pay $15 or more to also receive MythForce and Abalon (formerly Summoners Fate). These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Use the coupon code LEGEND24 to save $10 off of a purchase of $19.99 or more. Restrictions apply.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.