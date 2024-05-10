Is Fallout 76 worth playing in 2024? Shacknews returns to Fallout 76 nearly six years after its release for a reevaluation.

We were not the biggest fans of Fallout 76 when it was released in October of 2018. In the six years since, Bethesda has supplied the game with several content updates and addressed many of the games bugs and design flaws. Add on top of that the renewed interest from the Fallout TV show and we figured this was the perfect time to dive back in and see how Fallout 76 stacks up in 2024.

Shacknews’ Head of Video dove back into Fallout 76 and talked about his experience in a new YouTube video. In the video, Greg talks about how he was let down by Fallout 76’s initial launch despite being a hardcore fan of the series.

Luckily, the changes made to Fallout 76 over the years have led to Greg making a complete 180 on his feelings about the game. He praises its revised systems, roleplay elements, and added content. If you’ve been mulling a return to Fallout 76 yourself, check out the video and get Greg’s full, in-depth thoughts. You should also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more video essays and game analysis.