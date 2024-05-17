Hades 2 Early Access Patch 1 notes fix dashing, sprinting & resource gathering
The first major set of patch notes for Hades 2's early access run takes aim at movement issues and making gathering easier.
Hades 2 has gotten one of its first major patches in early access. Early Access Patch 1 rolled out for Hades 2 today and aims to fix a variety of issues and bugs that have been identified in the game’s first days of release. Movement saw a lot of improvements and adjustments in these notes, including adjustments to sprinting and dashing. Meanwhile, resource gathering has also been made easier with a few different tweaks.
Hades 2 Early Access Patch 1 notes
Supergiant Games rolled out Hades 2 Early Access Patch 1 and its accompanying patch notes this week. As mentioned above, movement was a major priority in this patch. A variety of changes have been made to dashes and sprinting. Particularly, sprinting is faster and turning is better, and dash canceling attacks has been made easier. You can see the full patch notes just below:
General Gameplay
- Your Sprint is innately faster and turning is more responsive; re-scaled abilities that boost this
- You now can Dash out of many attack recovery animations more reliably
- You now can gather from any resource point once you have unlocked the corresponding Gathering Tool; you now can Prioritize any available Tool in the Training Grounds to make its resources appear as often as before, while resources for Tools you do not Prioritize will appear far less often
Altar of Ashes
- The Swift Runner: now also makes your Dash immediate (note the faster speed means you are invulnerable for very slightly less time); re-scaled Sprint speed bonus since Sprint is innately faster now
Level Design & Environments
- It is easier to Dash across chasms in Oceanus
- Driftwood resources are more common in the Rift of Thessaly
Menus & UI
- Using a Well of Charon displays your current Gold without the need to check your Boon Info
- The Grasp Upgrade Tutorial in the Altar of Ashes will repeat if ignored
- Added Patch Notes option to the Main Menu (where you can read this!)
Miscellaneous
- Early encounters with Eris are less likely to occur; she also drops something of value...
- Related, if this already occurred, look for a one-time bonus in the Crossroads while Eris is present
- Entries in the Book of Shadows are generally easier to reveal
- You can gift Echo without having to wait around as long after conversing
- Adjusted Animal Familiar upgrades invalidated by the Gathering Tool changes above
- In the Hades Flashback, a hint will eventually play for players who don't realize they are in control
- Improved mouse selection in various cases
- Improved support for some additional controllers
- Abilities that boost Sprint speed display more-accurate numbers (generally lower than before)
- Updates and fixes to translations in some languages
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several issues with Dark Side (Selene)
- Fixed Sun Worshiper (Apollo)sometimes preventing new foes from spawning
- Fixed Fire Extinguisher (Hestia) not dealing damage as expected
- Fixed Sister Blades Omega Attack not hitting Chronos reliably from certain angles
- Fixed Satyr Hoplites retaining the ability to block while afflicted with Twilight Curse (Selene)
- Fixed various cases of foes sometimes spawning out of bounds
- Fixed camera zoom-in getting stuck vs. Polyphemus in certain situations
- Fixed cases where you could Dash out of bounds in the Crossroads
- Fixed Fishing Pier events in the Crossroads
- not passing Whiles like other similar events
- Fixed autolock not clearing as expected while using mouse controls
- Fixed keyboard inputs sometimes getting stuck unexpectedly
- Fixed several input issues switching from gamepad to mouse-and-keyboard controls
- Fixed several issues playing in ultrawide resolutions
- Fixed some visual effects vs. Chronos lingering between phases or after the fight
- Fixed a Melinoë voice line repeating unexpectedly around the City of Ephyra Bat Cages
- Fixed various rare crashes
- Fixed several text errors
- Other minor fixes
That covers the Hades 2 Early Access Patch 1 notes. Be sure to check out our other Hades 2 coverage, including early thoughts on the game and further news and updates.
