Hades 2 Early Access Patch 1 notes fix dashing, sprinting & resource gathering The first major set of patch notes for Hades 2's early access run takes aim at movement issues and making gathering easier.

Hades 2 has gotten one of its first major patches in early access. Early Access Patch 1 rolled out for Hades 2 today and aims to fix a variety of issues and bugs that have been identified in the game’s first days of release. Movement saw a lot of improvements and adjustments in these notes, including adjustments to sprinting and dashing. Meanwhile, resource gathering has also been made easier with a few different tweaks.

Hades 2 Early Access Patch 1 notes

Our first Early Access patch for Hades II is out now on Steam and the Epic Games Store!! We're very grateful for all the feedback so far, which inspired this first set of targeted improvements and fixes.



Supergiant Games rolled out Hades 2 Early Access Patch 1 and its accompanying patch notes this week. As mentioned above, movement was a major priority in this patch. A variety of changes have been made to dashes and sprinting. Particularly, sprinting is faster and turning is better, and dash canceling attacks has been made easier. You can see the full patch notes just below:

General Gameplay

Your Sprint is innately faster and turning is more responsive; re-scaled abilities that boost this

You now can Dash out of many attack recovery animations more reliably

You now can gather from any resource point once you have unlocked the corresponding Gathering Tool; you now can Prioritize any available Tool in the Training Grounds to make its resources appear as often as before, while resources for Tools you do not Prioritize will appear far less often

Altar of Ashes

The Swift Runner: now also makes your Dash immediate (note the faster speed means you are invulnerable for very slightly less time); re-scaled Sprint speed bonus since Sprint is innately faster now

Level Design & Environments

It is easier to Dash across chasms in Oceanus

Driftwood resources are more common in the Rift of Thessaly

Menus & UI

Using a Well of Charon displays your current Gold without the need to check your Boon Info

The Grasp Upgrade Tutorial in the Altar of Ashes will repeat if ignored

Added Patch Notes option to the Main Menu (where you can read this!)

Miscellaneous

Early encounters with Eris are less likely to occur; she also drops something of value...

Related, if this already occurred, look for a one-time bonus in the Crossroads while Eris is present

Entries in the Book of Shadows are generally easier to reveal

You can gift Echo without having to wait around as long after conversing

Adjusted Animal Familiar upgrades invalidated by the Gathering Tool changes above

In the Hades Flashback, a hint will eventually play for players who don't realize they are in control

Improved mouse selection in various cases

Improved support for some additional controllers Abilities that boost Sprint speed display more-accurate numbers (generally lower than before) Updates and fixes to translations in some languages



Bug Fixes

Fixed several issues with Dark Side (Selene)

Fixed Sun Worshiper (Apollo)sometimes preventing new foes from spawning

Fixed Fire Extinguisher (Hestia) not dealing damage as expected

Fixed Sister Blades Omega Attack not hitting Chronos reliably from certain angles

Fixed Satyr Hoplites retaining the ability to block while afflicted with Twilight Curse (Selene)

Fixed various cases of foes sometimes spawning out of bounds

Fixed camera zoom-in getting stuck vs. Polyphemus in certain situations

Fixed cases where you could Dash out of bounds in the Crossroads

Fixed Fishing Pier events in the Crossroads

not passing Whiles like other similar events

Fixed autolock not clearing as expected while using mouse controls

Fixed keyboard inputs sometimes getting stuck unexpectedly

Fixed several input issues switching from gamepad to mouse-and-keyboard controls

Fixed several issues playing in ultrawide resolutions

Fixed some visual effects vs. Chronos lingering between phases or after the fight

Fixed a Melinoë voice line repeating unexpectedly around the City of Ephyra Bat Cages

Fixed various rare crashes

Fixed several text errors

Other minor fixes

