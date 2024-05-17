GameStop (GME) preannounces Q1 2024 earnings results revenue miss Ahead of its official release of Q1 2024 earnings results, GameStop has released some early stats and announcements, including revenue metrics.

GameStop has announced early details of its Q1 2024 earnings results. Not quite the official and full release, these preliminary results share just a few key metrics and announcements slated for the main quarterly earnings results. They include details about the company’s revenue for Q1, which seems to have come in short against expectations.

GameStop officially released its preliminary Q1 2024 earnings results in a press release on its investor relations website this week. The company announced that its net sales for Q1 2024 are expected to be in the range of $0.872 billion and $0.892 billion. This was down from the $1.237 billion posted in GameStop’s Q1 2023 earnings results. However, it also came in underneath Wall Street expectations, which were estimating around the $1 billion mark for GameStop’s Q1 2024 results.

GameStop (GME) stock took a dip coming into May 17 on the back of its preliminary Q1 2024 earnings results release.

Source: Google

GameStop announced other important details in its Q1 2024 earnings results. The company is filing to sell 45 million additional shares of its common stock to the public, adding to the millions of stocks already in circulation. However, GameStop also cautioned against racing to buy in its current offering, asking its investors to weigh their risks appropriately to avoid losses:

Since January 2021 through the date hereof, the market price of our common stock has seen extreme price fluctuations that do not appear to be based on the underlying fundamentals of our business or results of operations. Investors that purchase shares of our common stock in this offering may lose a significant portion of their investments if the price of our common stock subsequently declines.

It would appear that GameStop is going out of its way to be transparent ahead of the actual Q1 2024 earnings results. We’ll see what else those results have for us when they drop in full, but one thing is for sure: GameStop remains one of the most interesting and volatile stocks to keep an eye on in the current market. Stay tuned for more financial reporting as news and updates drop.