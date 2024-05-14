Evening Reading - May 14, 2024

Welcome to mid-May, Shackers. We’re about to slip over the hump and into the backend of this start to summer. That means we’re also edging closer to another exciting summer of gaming reveals. We have our own plans lined up for the occasion and we’re excited to share them soon enough. For now, however, it’s time to bring another day of posting to a close with another Evening Reading. Enjoy.
- Veteran X-COM & The Sims devs form Midsummer Studios with plans for new life sim
- Stern Pinball takes on the world of John Wick
- PlayStation Network had 118 million Monthly Active Users in Q4 2023
- Arctis Nova 5 headset & Nova Companion App offer 'affordable luxury' in gaming sound
- Helldivers 2 has sold 12 million copies since release
- Dead by Daylight teases 2v8 mode in development
- Dead by Daylight Dungeons & Dragons chapter brings Vecna, a bard & a new map
- Dead by Daylight is getting Castlevania content later in 2024
- Dead by Daylight Year 9 roadmap reveals 4 new licensed Chapters in development
- Amazon confirms Tomb Raider Prime Video series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is multiplayer hijinks in a dark carnival
- Paper Trail review: Folding, unfolding, and refolding an adventure
Generative AI assistants are going swimmingly
— bayes (@bayeslord) May 13, 2024
gpt4o: https://t.co/2hOwT37uPr pic.twitter.com/GvrNeSzWUr
Baby steps towards machines that are as horny as humans.
“Pop Culture Jeopardy”
"Jeopardy!" is getting a spinoff on Amazon Prime Video titled "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" The game show will focus on music, film, TV, stage, sports and more. https://t.co/Sx8S8wdufn— Variety (@Variety) May 14, 2024
Wow, that sounds cool. Almost like this other show I know of called normal a** Jeopardy.
If The Metamorphosis took place in modern America
May 14, 2024
Sorry Gregor Samsa, you’re just gonna have to walk off that whole insect thing.
D&D in Dead by Daylight means mimics be lurkin’
yall :sob: pic.twitter.com/608JYnxJNq— autumn ☾ (@autumngxi) May 14, 2024
Better cross your fingers when you open that chest.
Sure, why not a Noir Spider-Man movie?
The story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 14, 2024
NOIR, starring Nicolas Cage, is coming to MGM+ and Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/8u9ZZ7ZlMW
I mean, if Nick Cage feels like delivering, who are we to argue?
Speaking of things no one asked for
It was Agatha All Along 🔮— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 14, 2024
Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of #AgathaAllAlong, September 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hwPSOeJFv6
I had no idea who Agatha even was until Midnight Suns, and now we get plenty of her.
More Regular Show memes
Regular Show Moment 37 pic.twitter.com/AVZaY5tBs1— TVFGC (@tvfgc) May 14, 2024
This one’s really good. Then again, that’s what I expect when the whole show was really good.
Only a week until we casually Messatsu the child
get me outta here pic.twitter.com/6255JEV1kR— shuckle (@ssshuckle) May 14, 2024
Poor Lily about to get smoked.
And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this May 14. We hope you’ve enjoyed our content. Don’t forget that if you want to support Shacknews, the best way to do it is through Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy the fun of Bubbletron. It’s Shacknews’ latest free game in which you can assemble your next billion-dollar idea from a randomized set of prompts.
Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. We hope you have a very good night. Playing anything good? Let us know in the Chatty below!
