Evening Reading - May 14, 2024

Generative AI assistants are going swimmingly

Baby steps towards machines that are as horny as humans.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy”

"Jeopardy!" is getting a spinoff on Amazon Prime Video titled "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" The game show will focus on music, film, TV, stage, sports and more. https://t.co/Sx8S8wdufn — Variety (@Variety) May 14, 2024

Wow, that sounds cool. Almost like this other show I know of called normal a** Jeopardy.

If The Metamorphosis took place in modern America

Sorry Gregor Samsa, you’re just gonna have to walk off that whole insect thing.

D&D in Dead by Daylight means mimics be lurkin’

Better cross your fingers when you open that chest.

Sure, why not a Noir Spider-Man movie?

The story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.



NOIR, starring Nicolas Cage, is coming to MGM+ and Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/8u9ZZ7ZlMW — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 14, 2024

I mean, if Nick Cage feels like delivering, who are we to argue?

Speaking of things no one asked for

It was Agatha All Along 🔮



Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of #AgathaAllAlong, September 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hwPSOeJFv6 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 14, 2024

I had no idea who Agatha even was until Midnight Suns, and now we get plenty of her.

More Regular Show memes

Regular Show Moment 37 pic.twitter.com/AVZaY5tBs1 — TVFGC (@tvfgc) May 14, 2024

This one’s really good. Then again, that’s what I expect when the whole show was really good.

Only a week until we casually Messatsu the child

get me outta here pic.twitter.com/6255JEV1kR — shuckle (@ssshuckle) May 14, 2024

Poor Lily about to get smoked.

