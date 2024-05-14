New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 14, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for the latest edition of Evening Reading.
Welcome to mid-May, Shackers. We’re about to slip over the hump and into the backend of this start to summer. That means we’re also edging closer to another exciting summer of gaming reveals. We have our own plans lined up for the occasion and we’re excited to share them soon enough. For now, however, it’s time to bring another day of posting to a close with another Evening Reading. Enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Generative AI assistants are going swimmingly

Baby steps towards machines that are as horny as humans.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy”

Wow, that sounds cool. Almost like this other show I know of called normal a** Jeopardy.

If The Metamorphosis took place in modern America

Sorry Gregor Samsa, you’re just gonna have to walk off that whole insect thing.

D&D in Dead by Daylight means mimics be lurkin’

Better cross your fingers when you open that chest.

Sure, why not a Noir Spider-Man movie?

I mean, if Nick Cage feels like delivering, who are we to argue?

Speaking of things no one asked for

I had no idea who Agatha even was until Midnight Suns, and now we get plenty of her.

More Regular Show memes

This one’s really good. Then again, that’s what I expect when the whole show was really good.

Only a week until we casually Messatsu the child

Poor Lily about to get smoked.

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this May 14. We hope you’ve enjoyed our content. Don’t forget that if you want to support Shacknews, the best way to do it is through Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy the fun of Bubbletron. It’s Shacknews’ latest free game in which you can assemble your next billion-dollar idea from a randomized set of prompts.

Bubbletron valuing a start-up of Wearable Hand Sanitizer Delivery App at $3,633,000,000,000
Honestly, if more hand sanitizer was flowing through ease-of-access delivery services, the world would probably be a cleaner, happier, place.
Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. We hope you have a very good night. Playing anything good? Let us know in the Chatty below!

