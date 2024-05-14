Helldivers 2 has sold 12 million copies since release This accounts for sales across PS5 and PC platforms.

With the release of Sony’s Q4 2023 earnings report, we received an update on the state of PlayStation and some of its recent releases. This includes Helldivers 2, one of 2024’s viral hits. Simultaneously released for both PC and PS5, we now know just how big of a hit the third-person shooter has been. Helldivers 2 has crossed 12 million copies sold since its February release.

Sony shared the sales figure for Helldivers 2 alongside its financial report for the recent quarter. As of May 5, 2024, Helldivers 2 has sold 12 million units across PS5 and PC. Sony did not break down which platform accounts for what percentage of sales.



Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Helldivers 2 has dominated conversations since it launched earlier this year. Despite technical issues at launch, Arrowhead Game Studios’ Helldivers sequel was praised for its gameplay and poignant humor, parodying militarism in a sci-fi setting. The game endured some controversy in recent weeks after Sony announced that PC players would need to link a PlayStation Network account in order to continue playing Helldivers 2. The ensuing backlash was so strong that the decision was eventually reversed.

Sony’s latest round of earnings also brought the news that PSN Monthly Active Users were up in Q4, and that the PS5 has sold 59 million units since it was released. Stay right here on Shacknews for more PlayStation news.