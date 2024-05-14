Arctis Nova 5 headset & Nova Companion App offer 'affordable luxury' in gaming sound With the Nova companion app, the Arctis Nova 5 can access around 100 preset soundscapes for a variety of popular games.

SteelSeries has introduced yet another headset to the market this week, and this time the peripheral developer is aiming to mix versatility with affordability in the Arctis Nova 5. This headset comes in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S variations, both of which will work with PC. More notably, the Arctis Nova 5 is launching with a companion app that will let console players access a variety of presets intended to bring out the best sound in many of our favorite games.

SteelSeries launched the Arctis Nova 5 and its Nova Companion App this week. The headset comes in one version designed for PlayStation consoles and another designed for Xbox consoles, but both will work with PC as well. The headset retails at a price of $129.99 USD on the SteelSeries website and participating retailers. Meanwhile the Nova Companion App is free to download on mobile devices.

With the SteelSeries Nova Companion App, Arctis Nova 5 users can access 100 sound presets designed for a variety of popular games at the push of a button and without leaving the game.

Source: SteelSeries

For the $130 price point, the Arctis Nova 5 offers a variety of versatility. The headset features SteelSeries’ solid audio driver design, its now-signature retractable mic that fits plush with the headset, 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and Bluetooth that can be toggled with a quick button press, and an estimated 60+ hours of battery life on one full charge. On top of all of that, the Companion App offers exceptional ease-of-use for console players with around 100 presets loaded in that can be switched on the fly with the app. More than that, if you have the SteelSeries GG Sonar app on PC, you can connect the headset to it and customize further presets that can then be access via the app without using a PC again.

With the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 out the door with its Companion App, users have a new solid, yet affordable option in the gaming audio space. Be sure to follow our other SteelSeries coverage for reviews and news.