Evening Reading - April 30, 2024

Shacknews? What's happening here? This isn't my day for Evening Reading. Well, TJ Denzer is out on assignment, so I'm here bringing you an extra round of news, memes, and entertainment for this Tuesday evening. Let's dive in.

Two great tastes

Ben Starr and Sam Lake invite you to join a very special club. @SamLakeRMD. pic.twitter.com/oCvE0gNKs5 — Ben Starr (@The_Ben_Starr) April 30, 2024

These two powerful forces in gaming have come together at last.

The duality of Paper Mario

@kitosan @breath0air this is how it should be, all things are right in the world pic.twitter.com/XVQGWC0t8C — #BuyPaperMarioTTYDRemastered (@justashrewz) April 29, 2024

We don't talk about Sticker Star.

A Falling Out

If you've finished up the first season of Fallout, it's a good time to check out the Honest Trailer.

Keeping it Super

Get ready for Season 2 of My Adventures with Superman. If you haven't watched the first one, go binge it on Max. Then think about how wild it is that Superman's voice actor is Homelander.

Get your paws off me, you dirty ape!

Return to the Planet of the Apes next week!

DIE A THOUSAND DEATHS!

Akuma isn't all that's coming to Street Fighter 6 later this month.

