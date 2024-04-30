New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - April 30, 2024

With TJ away, it's time for the backup party host to step in.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Shacknews? What's happening here? This isn't my day for Evening Reading. Well, TJ Denzer is out on assignment, so I'm here bringing you an extra round of news, memes, and entertainment for this Tuesday evening. Let's dive in.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Two great tastes

These two powerful forces in gaming have come together at last.

The duality of Paper Mario

We don't talk about Sticker Star.

A Falling Out

If you've finished up the first season of Fallout, it's a good time to check out the Honest Trailer.

Keeping it Super

Get ready for Season 2 of My Adventures with Superman. If you haven't watched the first one, go binge it on Max. Then think about how wild it is that Superman's voice actor is Homelander.

Get your paws off me, you dirty ape!

Return to the Planet of the Apes next week!

DIE A THOUSAND DEATHS!

Akuma isn't all that's coming to Street Fighter 6 later this month.

That's your Evening Reading for this Tuesday. I'll also be back with my regular column this Friday. Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola