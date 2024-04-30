Manor Lords surpasses 1 million copies sold Manor Lords broke Steam records during its massive launch weekend.

Indie games have been some of the biggest stories in gaming this year, and Manor Lords is the latest example of that. The medieval city-builder launched in Early Access to strong sales and acclaim from players. As the launch weekend came to a close, publisher Hooded Horse confirmed that Manor Lords has sold a staggering one million copies since its launch less than a week ago.

Hooded Horse announced the sales milestone for Manor Lords in a press release yesterday. Manor Lords hit Early Access on April 26, and was able to cross a million sales in just 30 hours after release. Over the weekend, its concurrent player count peaked at 170,000, a new record for city-builders on Steam.



Source: Hooded Horse

Manor Lords initially turned heads when it hit 150,000 concurrent players shortly after its launch last week. With such a large player base comes a heap of feedback, and developer Slavic Magic has already stated its intention to buff archers and address some of the game’s glaring bugs in an upcoming patch.

With Manor Lords hitting a million sales in less than a week, it’ll be fascinating to see if the city-builder can maintain its momentum in the weeks to come. Be sure to bookmark our Manor Lords topic page for future updates on the game.