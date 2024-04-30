New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Manor Lords surpasses 1 million copies sold

Manor Lords broke Steam records during its massive launch weekend.
Donovan Erskine
Hooded Horse
1

Indie games have been some of the biggest stories in gaming this year, and Manor Lords is the latest example of that. The medieval city-builder launched in Early Access to strong sales and acclaim from players. As the launch weekend came to a close, publisher Hooded Horse confirmed that Manor Lords has sold a staggering one million copies since its launch less than a week ago.

Hooded Horse announced the sales milestone for Manor Lords in a press release yesterday. Manor Lords hit Early Access on April 26, and was able to cross a million sales in just 30 hours after release. Over the weekend, its concurrent player count peaked at 170,000, a new record for city-builders on Steam.

Soldiers clashing in a battle.

Source: Hooded Horse

Manor Lords initially turned heads when it hit 150,000 concurrent players shortly after its launch last week. With such a large player base comes a heap of feedback, and developer Slavic Magic has already stated its intention to buff archers and address some of the game’s glaring bugs in an upcoming patch.

With Manor Lords hitting a million sales in less than a week, it’ll be fascinating to see if the city-builder can maintain its momentum in the weeks to come. Be sure to bookmark our Manor Lords topic page for future updates on the game.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

