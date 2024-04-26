Manor Lords crosses 150,000 concurrent players following early access release The medieval city builder was on over 3 million Steam wishlists leading up to its release and is now a top seller on Steam's sales charts.

This late April has seen the release of a new city-building darling. Manor Lords has been turning heads for quite some time now, gathering a wealth of wishlists on Steam ahead of its early access launch. Now it’s been released and quickly soared to the top of Steam’s sales charts. More than that, in the few hours since it’s been available, the game has gathered over 150,000 concurrent players and rising, making it another early breakout hit this year.

Manor Lords released in Steam Early Access on April 26, 2024. Before its launch, publisher Hooded Horse claimed the game had already reached around 3 million Steam wishlists on April 22. Now that the game is available, it skyrocketed up various Steam sales charts. At the time of this writing, it was #1 on Steam’s Top Sellers list. Furthermore, a look over at SteamDB shows that many of those wishlists are showing up to play. Manor Lords crossed 150,000 concurrent players with ease, hitting a peak of 152,219 at this time of writing.

Manor Lords cleared 150,000 concurrent players on Steam with ease following its early access release.

Source: SteamDB

It's pretty clear that the hype is there for Manor Lords, but it also looks like a very good game right from the get-go. Developer Slavic Magic build a medieval sim that combines city management and rule with real-time strategic battles as you strive to lead your kingdom through good and bad times. Even in early access, the game looks beautiful and appears to offer a rich gameplay experience. It’s likely not just getting love on Steam, either. The game was, after all, included as an Xbox Preview in the latest round of Game Pass releases.

With this solid start, Manor Lords joins a few other games that have been hyped to high sales and player counts this year. It will be interesting to see if it can keep that momentum going, so stay tuned for more news and updates on the game here at Shacknews.