New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Most of Tesla's Supercharger charging network team has been reportedly laid off

The latest round of Tesla layoffs impacted the roughly 500-person Supercharger team.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

This month brought the unfortunate news that Tesla would be laying off ten percent of its entire workforce. Just a couple of weeks later, it looks like Tesla isn’t quite done cutting jobs. The EV manufacturer has reportedly laid off its entire Supercharger division, which represents approximately 500 jobs.

The news of Tesla’s Supercharger team layoffs came via former employees who made announcements on social media. Will Jameson, former lead of strategic partnerships on Tesla’s charging team, was among them. “Confirmed - [Tesla] [Elon Musk] has let our entire charging org go,” he wrote. “What this means for the charging network, NACS, and all the exciting work we were doing across the industry, I don't yet know. What a wild ride it has been.” Responding to a post questioning why Tesla and CEO Elon Musk would make such a move, Jameson stated “Your guess is as good as mine.”

A red Tesla vehicle parked outside of a house.

Source: Tesla

This also comes less than a week after Tesla reported a miss on revenue and EPS in its Q1 earnings report. That same report brought the update that Tesla had 6,249 Supercharger stations in operation at the end of the quarter.

With word of roughly 500 more job cuts at Tesla, we’ll be watching closely for an official statement from the company or Elon Musk on what led to the decision and what this means for the Supercharger division moving forward.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola