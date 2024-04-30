Most of Tesla's Supercharger charging network team has been reportedly laid off The latest round of Tesla layoffs impacted the roughly 500-person Supercharger team.

This month brought the unfortunate news that Tesla would be laying off ten percent of its entire workforce. Just a couple of weeks later, it looks like Tesla isn’t quite done cutting jobs. The EV manufacturer has reportedly laid off its entire Supercharger division, which represents approximately 500 jobs.

The news of Tesla’s Supercharger team layoffs came via former employees who made announcements on social media. Will Jameson, former lead of strategic partnerships on Tesla’s charging team, was among them. “Confirmed - [Tesla] [Elon Musk] has let our entire charging org go,” he wrote. “What this means for the charging network, NACS, and all the exciting work we were doing across the industry, I don't yet know. What a wild ride it has been.” Responding to a post questioning why Tesla and CEO Elon Musk would make such a move, Jameson stated “Your guess is as good as mine.”



Source: Tesla

This also comes less than a week after Tesla reported a miss on revenue and EPS in its Q1 earnings report. That same report brought the update that Tesla had 6,249 Supercharger stations in operation at the end of the quarter.

With word of roughly 500 more job cuts at Tesla, we’ll be watching closely for an official statement from the company or Elon Musk on what led to the decision and what this means for the Supercharger division moving forward.