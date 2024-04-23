6,249 Tesla (TSLA) Supercharger stations were in operation at the end of Q1 2024 Tesla's working Superchargers increased by 26 percent year-over-year.

As Tesla discussed its Q1 2024 earnings results this week, so too did it discuss various product numbers and future manufacturing plans. That included the growth of Supercharger stations worldwide. The company might not have beaten revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) analyst estimates, but it did continue to grow Supercharger coverage in Q1 2024. The company reported 6,249 Superchargers in operation by the end of Q1 2024, which was up substantially over the previous quarter as well as year-over-year.

Tesla reported its operational Supercharger station numbers in its Q1 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website. For Q1 2024, Tesla reported approximately 6,249 Superchargers operating worldwide. This was up 297 units from Q4 2023, and it managed to reach a 26 percent increase year-over-year from Q1 2023’s numbers, which ended up at 4,947 units.

Tesla's Supercharger numbers increased by nearly 300 from Q4 2023 to Q1 2024.

Source: Tesla

It helps quite a bit that Tesla Superchargers act as the North American Charging Standard, which the company established with various partnerships with other electric vehicle-producing companies in mid-2023, which began with Ford and then went on to include General Motors, and Rivian. With most EVs now utilizing Tesla’s charging technology, the company’s Superchargers are in high demand and continue to grow quarter to quarter.

Tesla didn’t overcome revenue or EPS expectations in Q1 2024, but there are still numerous sectors of the company that continue to succeed, including its battery production and charging operations. For more company earnings results news, keep it locked here at Shacknews for further updates.