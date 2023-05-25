Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Tesla (TSLA) & Ford (F) announce expanded Supercharging partnership

Ford EV drivers will gain access to over 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
1

Legacy car manufacturers have continued to ramp up their efforts in the EV space, with many of them making long-term commitments to increase the amount of electric vehicles in their respective fleets. Now, one of these legacy auto companies has struck a deal with a leader in the EV business to provide some added convenience for customers. Ford and Tesla have agreed on a new deal that will allow Ford EVs to use Tesla’s Supercharging stations.

Tesla and Ford announced their new partnership in a joint press release. With the agreement, Ford EV owners will gain access to Tesla’s 12,000 Supercharges across the United States and Canada. Tesla has a strong foothold on the EV market, and the deal will add a lot of convenience for Ford drivers.

The Ford F-150 Lightning.

Source: Ford

“Tesla has led the industry in creating a large, reliable and efficient charging system and we are pleased to be able to join forces in a way that benefits customers and overall EV adoption,” said Marin Gjaja, CCO of Ford Model E. “The Tesla Supercharger network has excellent reliability and the NACS plug is smaller and lighter. Overall, this provides a superior experience for customers.”

The deal will officially go into effect next year. Tesla Superchargers are heralded for their fast-charging capabilities, so it will be interesting to see if this move leads to any major boosts to Ford’s EV business. Ford has also announced its plans to roll out vehicles with a built-in NACS connector, which would eliminate the need for Ford drivers to buy adapters to use Tesla charging stations.

It’s an interesting development not only for the two companies involved, but the EV space as a whole. We’re curious to see if any other legacy car manufacturers strike similar deals in order to take advantage of Tesla’s vast network of charging stations. For all your EV updates, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola