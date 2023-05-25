Tesla (TSLA) & Ford (F) announce expanded Supercharging partnership Ford EV drivers will gain access to over 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America.

Legacy car manufacturers have continued to ramp up their efforts in the EV space, with many of them making long-term commitments to increase the amount of electric vehicles in their respective fleets. Now, one of these legacy auto companies has struck a deal with a leader in the EV business to provide some added convenience for customers. Ford and Tesla have agreed on a new deal that will allow Ford EVs to use Tesla’s Supercharging stations.

Tesla and Ford announced their new partnership in a joint press release. With the agreement, Ford EV owners will gain access to Tesla’s 12,000 Supercharges across the United States and Canada. Tesla has a strong foothold on the EV market, and the deal will add a lot of convenience for Ford drivers.



Source: Ford

“Tesla has led the industry in creating a large, reliable and efficient charging system and we are pleased to be able to join forces in a way that benefits customers and overall EV adoption,” said Marin Gjaja, CCO of Ford Model E. “The Tesla Supercharger network has excellent reliability and the NACS plug is smaller and lighter. Overall, this provides a superior experience for customers.”

The deal will officially go into effect next year. Tesla Superchargers are heralded for their fast-charging capabilities, so it will be interesting to see if this move leads to any major boosts to Ford’s EV business. Ford has also announced its plans to roll out vehicles with a built-in NACS connector, which would eliminate the need for Ford drivers to buy adapters to use Tesla charging stations.

It’s an interesting development not only for the two companies involved, but the EV space as a whole. We’re curious to see if any other legacy car manufacturers strike similar deals in order to take advantage of Tesla’s vast network of charging stations. For all your EV updates, stick with Shacknews.