Amazon Web Services (AWS) had over $25 billion in Q1 2024 sales

Amazon reported impressive sales related to its AWS business in Q1 2024.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
3

Amazon (AMZN) reported its Q1 2024 earnings results today, and included in the report were sales numbers for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

An after-hours chart showing Amazon (AMZN) trading on April 30, 2024

The company reported year-over-year growth for AWS with $25 billion in sales for Q1 2024. During Q1 2023, AWS accounted for $21.3 billion in sales. This is a year-over-year increase of $3.9 billion.

Regarding AWS, Amazon had this to say:

AWS continues to be a driving revenue force for Amazon. You can keep tabs on their financial performance each quarter right here at Shacknews.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan.

