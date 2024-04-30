Amazon Web Services (AWS) had over $25 billion in Q1 2024 sales Amazon reported impressive sales related to its AWS business in Q1 2024.

Amazon (AMZN) reported its Q1 2024 earnings results today, and included in the report were sales numbers for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The company reported year-over-year growth for AWS with $25 billion in sales for Q1 2024. During Q1 2023, AWS accounted for $21.3 billion in sales. This is a year-over-year increase of $3.9 billion.

Regarding AWS, Amazon had this to say:

“It was a good start to the year across the business, and you can see that in both our customer experience improvements and financial results,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon President and CEO. “The combination of companies renewing their infrastructure modernization efforts and the appeal of AWS’s AI capabilities is reaccelerating AWS’s growth rate (now at a $100 billion annual revenue run rate); our Stores business continues to expand selection, provide everyday low prices, and accelerate delivery speed (setting another record on speed for Prime customers in Q1) while lowering our cost to serve; and, our Advertising efforts continue to benefit from the growth of our Stores and Prime Video businesses. It’s very early days in all of our businesses and we remain excited by how much more we can make customers’ lives better and easier moving forward.”

AWS continues to be a driving revenue force for Amazon. You can keep tabs on their financial performance each quarter right here at Shacknews.