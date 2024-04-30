Amazon (AMZN) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

Amazon (AMZN) has released its earnings report for Q1 2024, detailing its financial performance over the past few months. It’s a beat in terms of both revenue and EPS expectations for the retail giant.
Amazon announced its Q1 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. Amazon took home $143.3 billion in revenue against an expectation of $142 billion. The company’s earnings-per-share was $0.98, which beat the $0.83 Wall Street expectation. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy provided a statement on the quarter in the report.
Amazon Web Services was a huge contributor to Amazon’s latest quarter, accounting for $25 billion in sales. For more financial news as it relates to the technology industry, stay right here on Shacknews.
