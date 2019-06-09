PlayStation 5 controller possibly revealed in new Sony patent
A newly submitted patent by Sony seems to give a glimpse at what the Dualshock 5 controller will look like for their new system.
Motorola is returning to their iconic Razr flip phone brand as a smart phone, but will nostalgia and aesthetic be enough to cover its flaws?
In the race to capitalize on augmented reality platforms, Apple has set its sights on 2022 to launch an AR headset, with a set of glasses coming a year later.
Shacknews got our hands on the new Nintendo Switch Lite at a preview event in New York
Musk was tweeting his billionaire butt off when he let some juicy Spotify news leak. Maybe he can get to work on making the media player better than Winamp?
You can switch back to the old Twitter layout in your web browser with a few easy steps.
Learn whether your graphics card has DirectX 11 and will support Fortnite after Season 10 starts.
Everyone's favorite live streaming toolkit is coming to Facebook. StreamElements announced Facebook Gaming integration today.
Raspeberry Pi 4 may finally usher in the era of the Linux desktop PC. Check out all the new features.
Shacknews is putting on our tinfoil hats and speculating on what the next Xbox console will be called. Please take a look.