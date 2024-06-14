Microsoft reels in Recall preview to Windows Insider Program Recall's upcoming preview will be confined to the Windows Insider Program after many voiced security concerns about it being rolled out broadly on Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft is set to change its direction on the rollout of the controversial Recall feature which was set to release in a preview on all Copilot+-enabled PCs. Now, the Recall feature will rollout in a preview only on the Windows Insider Program as Microsoft works out the kinks. This comes after concern from Windows users over the fact that Recall watches use and records snapshots of what are supposed to be important moments in case you need to go back and pick up where you left off.

Microsoft announced the new details of its Recall rollout in a Microsoft Blog post this week. According to the post, Microsoft is withdrawing from a broad preview of Recall in favor of allowing Windows Insider Program testers to give it the first go:

We are adjusting the release model for Recall to leverage the expertise of the Windows Insider community to ensure the experience meets our high standards for quality and security. This decision is rooted in our commitment to providing a trusted, secure and robust experience for all customers and to seek additional feedback prior to making the feature available to all Copilot+ PC users.

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft goes on to stress that security is top priority in the rollout of Recall. Many raised concern about Recall once the feature was detailed due to concerns that a third party could go into the feature’s image database and access sensitive information about another user. Microsoft recently attempted to assuage concerns by making the original Recall preview rollout an opt-in experience, but with a more limited testing pool, it seems Windows is taking an extra step to ensure security is as up to expectations as possible.

Windows Insider Program users will reportedly receive an email to opt into testing of Recall when the preview is ready to roll out. For more information and updates, stay tuned as we continue to cover Recall and Microsoft’s other AI ventures.