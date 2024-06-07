Microsoft changes Windows 11's Recall feature to opt-in over security concerns The feature takes screenshots of everything that a user does on their PC and stores them in a private database.

Earlier this week, privacy concerns surrounding Microsoft’s Recall feature began to sprout over security concerns. The feature uses AI technology to take constant screenshots of the user’s screen, storing them in a private database. After users revealed methods of accessing other users’ databases, Microsoft has decided to slightly alter its course. Now, the Recall feature will be opt-in only.

Microsoft shared a blog post to address concerns and share changes coming to the Recall feature. “Even before making Recall available to customers, we have heard a clear signal that we can make it easier for people to choose to enable Recall on their Copilot+ PC and improve privacy and security safeguards, wrote Pavan Davuluri, corporate vp of devices. When Copilot + PCs launch later this month, users will have to opt-in to the Recall feature when setting their PC. It will otherwise be turned off by default.



Source: Microsoft

To add further security to the Recall feature, users will be required to enroll in Microsoft Hello in order to use Recall and access its image database. Microsoft Hello is an alternative to passwords that uses facial recognition to sign into accounts. The company also promises improved encryption to protect the information in the database.

Microsoft’s line of Copilot + PCs will be released later this month on June 18. For more updates on how AI is being implemented at major tech companies like Microsoft, stick with us here on Shacknews.