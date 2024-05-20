New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Microsoft announces AI-powered PCs built with Qualcomm chips

Copilot + PC is the latest example of Microsoft's emphasis on AI.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
1

Microsoft has been on the forefront of the growth and development of AI technology, and that will soon extend to its family of computer hardware. The company has announced Copilot + PC, a new line of personal computers designed to utilize AI and powered by Qualcomm chips.

Microsoft announced Copilot + PC during a showcase today and shared additional details in a subsequent blog post. Described as the “fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built,” Copilot + PCs will feature a suite of AI tools such as Recall, Cocreator, and Live Captions. These devices will also sport all-day battery life.

The 2024 Microsoft Surface Pro.

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft has confirmed that there will be Copilot + PCs from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung. Microsoft will also release new Surface laptops as part of the Copilot + PC family, with 13.8-inch and 15-inch models that can support between 20-22 hours of playback.

The first wave of Copilot + PC devices will be available on June 18, 2024. For the latest updates on Microsoft’s products and services, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola