Microsoft announces AI-powered PCs built with Qualcomm chips Copilot + PC is the latest example of Microsoft's emphasis on AI.

Microsoft has been on the forefront of the growth and development of AI technology, and that will soon extend to its family of computer hardware. The company has announced Copilot + PC, a new line of personal computers designed to utilize AI and powered by Qualcomm chips.

Microsoft announced Copilot + PC during a showcase today and shared additional details in a subsequent blog post. Described as the “fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built,” Copilot + PCs will feature a suite of AI tools such as Recall, Cocreator, and Live Captions. These devices will also sport all-day battery life.



Source: Microsoft

Microsoft has confirmed that there will be Copilot + PCs from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung. Microsoft will also release new Surface laptops as part of the Copilot + PC family, with 13.8-inch and 15-inch models that can support between 20-22 hours of playback.

The first wave of Copilot + PC devices will be available on June 18, 2024.