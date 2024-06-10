Apple Intelligence aims to improve Siri and add generative AI features Apple has revealed its take on artificial intelligence and how it will be implemented.

Apple has officially unveiled its take on AI. It’s called Apple Intelligence, and will add a suite of AI features, including the ability to generate text and images.

Apple Intelligence will include overhauls to the Siri assistant. The program will use AI to better understand context when you give it voice commands or ask it to perform tasks within apps. This includes scheduling messages, another feature being introduced in iOS 18. You can now type to Siri instead of speaking and, in some cases, Siri will ask if it can use ChatGPT to retrieve an answer for your query.



Source: Apple

Outside of Siri, Apple Intelligence will look to make user life more convenient by prioritizing notifications based on user behavior. Apple has also attempted to quell privacy concerns by sharing that all AI tasks will be performed locally on devices, and in instances where it needs to access the internet, it’ll do so through a private cloud.

Apple Intelligence will ship with iOS 18 later this year. During this year’s WWDC, Apple also revealed MacOS Sequoia and a Calculator app for iPad.