New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Apple Intelligence aims to improve Siri and add generative AI features

Apple has revealed its take on artificial intelligence and how it will be implemented.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
1

Apple has officially unveiled its take on AI. It’s called Apple Intelligence, and will add a suite of AI features, including the ability to generate text and images.

Apple Intelligence will include overhauls to the Siri assistant. The program will use AI to better understand context when you give it voice commands or ask it to perform tasks within apps. This includes scheduling messages, another feature being introduced in iOS 18. You can now type to Siri instead of speaking and, in some cases, Siri will ask if it can use ChatGPT to retrieve an answer for your query.

An overview of features in Apple Intelligence.

Source: Apple

Outside of Siri, Apple Intelligence will look to make user life more convenient by prioritizing notifications based on user behavior. Apple has also attempted to quell privacy concerns by sharing that all AI tasks will be performed locally on devices, and in instances where it needs to access the internet, it’ll do so through a private cloud.

Apple Intelligence will ship with iOS 18 later this year. During this year’s WWDC, Apple also revealed MacOS Sequoia and a Calculator app for iPad.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola