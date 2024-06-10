MacOS Sequoia update will add iPhone Mirroring Later this year, Mac users will be able to access and operate their iPhones and all of its features and content from their Mac PCs.

With Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference 2024 keynote sharing the latest upgrades and details, of course macOS was involved in the collection of announcements. Apple announced the Sequoia update for macOS, which is going to bring a number of upgrades and improvements to the system, including iPhone Mirroring. With it, users will be able to access and operate iPhones from a Mac PC, allowing them to easily reach any content they need or utilize iPhone features from a Mac.

Apple announced the details of the macOS Sequoia update during the WWDC 2024 keynote this week. The update will bring a wide variety of new features and upgrades to Mac PCs, one of which is iPhone Mirroring. With iPhone Mirroring, if you activate it on your devices, you can access your iPhone and everything in it from a Mac PC. With this, you can more easily reach photos and videos from your Mac, or perhaps even pull information from a work chat or text conversation.

The macOS Sequoia update will make it possible to access everything your iPhone can do from your Mac PC.

Source: Apple

iPhone Mirroring was one of the most important new features introduced in the macOS Sequoia app, but other upgrades are also coming. The Math Notes feature that was announced for iPadOS is also coming to macOS Sequoia. Better window tiling, text effects, a redesigned Reader, and much more are also coming.

We didn’t get a release date for the macOS Sequoia update just yet, so stay tuned for more updates and information as it drops later this year. Be sure to check out the rest of our Apple WWDC 2024 coverage as well.