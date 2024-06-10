Apple iPadOS 18 finally gets a Calculator app A longtime feature of most Apple devices, iPads are finally getting the Calculator app in the next iPadOS update.

Among Apple devices, Calculator has been a very useful and practical app since early iPhones. Being able to do some quick match, calculate a tip, and more is just good to have on you. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been a feature on iPad, at least until now. This week, Apple announced the iPadOS 18 upgrade. It will bring a wealth of new features and upgrades, but perhaps the most important thing coming out of it is the Calculator app finally coming to iPad.

Apple announced the Calculator app on iPadOS 18 during the WWDC 2024 keynote this week. iPadOS 18 is set to bring the latest improvements to all applicable iPad devices, and one of the biggest upgrades on the docket is the Calculator app. Users on iPad will now be able to access Apple’s easy-to-use calculator just like iPhones and Apple Watches. Some other features included things like Math Notes. If you write down a math equation in this new app, it should be able to solve the equation for you immediately if everything is in proper order.

Calculator has been a long-requested and much-desired app for iPad, and one that has been confoundingly absent from the iPad ecosystem. With the release of the Calculator app in iPadOS 18, users will now be able to use a simple but very useful function available throughout many of the other Apple devices.

We didn’t get a release date for iPad OS 18 just yet, so stay tuned for more details and updates on on the upgrade as we await its release later this year. Be sure to check out our other Apple WWDC 2024 coverage as well.