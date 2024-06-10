Watch Apple WWDC 24 here
Tune in as Apple reveals the latest in software and hardware during its WWDC 2024 keynote.
Apple is set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference this week, where it’ll host app developers from around the globe and share updates about its software and hardware offerings. If you’d like to see what’s next from the tech company, you can watch Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote here.
Watch Apple WWDC 24
The Apple WWDC 2024 keynote will start today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Apple will stream it live on their YouTube channel, which you can also access using the video embed above.
Apple is notoriously quiet about what their showcases will feature before they take the stage, but we can expect to learn more about this year’s iOS, as well as some non-iPhone devices from its lineup.
If you aren’t able to watch Apple WWDC, you can expect to read all of the news and announcements on our Apple topic page.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch Apple WWDC 24 here
It is correct that it's to help you port your games to Apple-specific tech, namely Metal. Apple doesn't support Vulkan natively at the OS level. The Vulkan website does have downloads for macOS but I don't know how well that works, and there's an open source project called MoltenVK that works as a translation layer between Vulkan and Metal, it's how I have vkQuake running on the Mac (though the author of the port is the one who explained how)
But once you have the game ported over you can sell it however you like. I'm not sure if they were saying BG3 used GPTK (probably not, development of it predated GPTK) but BG3 for Apple Silicon is on Steam. Same as No Man's Sky. A few ports like Death Stranding and RE8 were App Store exclusives but likely because either they wanted to get paid again for another copy or, in the case of DS and RE4, they also put it out for iPhone and that meant a Universal Purchase where you could get it across devices.
But no there's no rule that says your GPTK games have to be on the App Store, you can distribute them however you like.
One of the things GPTK had was a library that, long story short, you could use to run your Direct3D games on the Mac directly. The licensing of it was such that you couldn't just ship this as your solution but it was big in helping devs see that yes, their shit could run on the Mac. There's an open source project called Whisky that uses it to let end user gamers just run games that work through it. I'm curious if GPTK2 has something like that for Vulkan.
Apple starts talking about AI and stock ... https://i.imgur.com/QlEfBoc.png
yeah there's always dumb shit, but that's a feature, not a bug. We don't figure out the best ways to use technology without lots of different people and companies trying wild shit, much of which won't actually work or succeed. People see the dotcom bubble and the internet's impact on society and don't seem to connect the dots that even if there's an AI bubble to burst it could just be because we're in a Cambrian explosion of technology that will reshape things again
Probably not with this release. Creating images and having it remember some stuff isn’t exactly the killer usage most people need or are really wanting. Plus there’s years of annoyance with digital assistants that will require users to be re-trained to utilize what they’re now capable of. My usage of them is limited to “turn on this light”, “nevermind, or “stfu, nobody was talking to you.”
-
It'll land well if they nail the integration. It needs to be seamless. Erase the concept of 'AI', it's stupid and just gets in the way.
Make it a fun image generator for Messages. Or make Siri not suck nuts for anything other than setting timers. Make searching easy and effective. Proper machine learning models make all of this stuff possible.
The next iOS release will mark the largest uptake of 'AI' powered technologies without anyone really realizing that's what's happening.
They would be massively limiting its capabilities if they only allow it to do things based on 3rd party API integration. Siri should be fully capable of answering that question by silently browsing to Amazon.com and finding that information for me without the need for an Amazon app + API integration.
To be fair I just looked and the tracking link in an Amazon email will open directly to the tracking.
So at best without APIs it can at least open the app and show you, but it wouldn’t be able to tell you the results.
But you are right that instancing the request in the background and scraping what the app/site shows could do what you want.
The whole point is that this isn’t some magical solution and asking Siri to do stuff will not be without pitfalls still.
I'm speaking much more generally than Amazon packages. I'm thinking any shipping notification email with a tracking number in it. Siri already understands the patterns for tracking numbers today - I'm expecting AI Siri could extract the tracking number and throw it to the app Parcel while also figuring out the item description from the email. Parcel would need to expose the record fields in Siri intents, but I expect they will.
I was thinking about that airport demo and wondering what info the mom would need to send for the AI to answer the questions. The mom would need to send specific info via text “I am landing on Sunday the 10th at 230pm on aouthwest airlines flight 567” for it work right?
A normal text of “I come home Sunday at 230” wouldn’t be enough for the AI to figure out because it doesn’t specify what airport or airline
I've always shared my actual flight number with people. That's a way better source of info than "come get me at 2pm" because flights can be delayed or cancelled.
And in that case, the phone will be able to retrieve all the info it needs. Airport, airline, terminal, arrival time, baggage claim, etc.
So I guess you say "Mom, just tell me your flight."
I’m far more interested in the helpful AI stuff like, find a file that was sent, make me a route that has a stop to eat around noon, shit like that.
The generative shit is flashy, and the generative emoji might be fun. But I think the things that help you out use your device will end up being way more useful.
