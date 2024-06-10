New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch Apple WWDC 24 here

Tune in as Apple reveals the latest in software and hardware during its WWDC 2024 keynote.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
70

Apple is set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference this week, where it’ll host app developers from around the globe and share updates about its software and hardware offerings. If you’d like to see what’s next from the tech company, you can watch Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote here.

Watch Apple WWDC 24

The Apple WWDC 2024 keynote will start today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Apple will stream it live on their YouTube channel, which you can also access using the video embed above.

Apple is notoriously quiet about what their showcases will feature before they take the stage, but we can expect to learn more about this year’s iOS, as well as some non-iPhone devices from its lineup.

If you aren’t able to watch Apple WWDC, you can expect to read all of the news and announcements on our Apple topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 10, 2024 7:15 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch Apple WWDC 24 here

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:03 AM

      Okay, that opening bit was really self indulgent but totally hilarious.

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:04 AM

      gotta lead your "World Wide Developer Conference" keynote in the age of AI with some news about AppleTV+'s latest shows

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:09 AM

      I wonder if they send their presenters to hand motion training.

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:09 AM

      Vision Pro - still around I guess

      • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:14 AM

        virtual display enhancements look nice, but I'm still not spending $3500 for a VR headset that can't even play games

    • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:15 AM

      k, Craig's entrance made me laugh

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:17 AM

      Awww shit you can make your screen icons be as cluttered and spaced out as an android phone

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:23 AM

      Scheduling messages in iMessage will be nice to have

      • freshyk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:24 AM

        I'm hoping they would add an Away message for people who don't message often.

      • digweed014 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:27 AM

        I lack imagination, what’s the use case? Maybe happy birthday

        • freshyk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 10, 2024 10:28 AM

          Badgering my co-workers to a task on the next day lol.

        • pokysharpy
          reply
          June 10, 2024 10:29 AM

          Remembering a question for a contact late at night, but it's not an emergency and you don't want to forget so you schedule it to send in the morning.

        • redshak legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 10, 2024 10:29 AM

          Not sending work ideas or thoughts during outside business hours

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 10, 2024 10:34 AM

          "sup?" texts you can set up before you start drinking for later that night.

        • skizl legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 10, 2024 10:39 AM

          "u up?" scheduled for 4am for optimal trolling

    • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:23 AM

      RCS finally coming to iOS 18 never mind...

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:31 AM

        It's in the features sheet at the end, so yeah it made it in

      • pokysharpy
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:31 AM

        Craig just called it out by name.

      • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:31 AM

        oh, never never mind! he just announced it. fucking finally

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 10, 2024 10:33 AM

          It's a WWDC tradition to bury some of the more techie features at the end or in developer sessions.

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:28 AM

      Drinking game: take a shot every time they describe an app as "beautiful" or "gorgeous"

    • funnynamehere legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:29 AM

      Messaging and Photo improvements look good.

    • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:33 AM

      "call from gam gam" made me laugh

    • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:35 AM

      Insite for Apple TV looks nice! I like how it works in Amazon Prime (mostly), so it'll be nice to have in other apps

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:36 AM

      Kinda underwhelmed so far

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:46 AM

        I'm curious what the order says about their priorities. Used to be iOS was last because it was the most important or had the most changes. This year it was #2, and vision OS was #1, so... either they've flipped the order or there's no order.

        • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 10, 2024 10:48 AM

          Or VisionOS is not the most important.

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            June 10, 2024 10:49 AM

            Hey at least they didn't do a Google Glass on it and pretended it didn't exist.

        • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 10, 2024 10:49 AM

          they probably wanted to show it's still important to them, and it's also their newest product.

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:37 AM

      enhance dialogue might be good for stuff like tenet, but id be wary of changing a movies sound levels. i want the original christopher nolan vision

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:39 AM

        I just need the subtitles to kick in when Roy Kent talks

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:37 AM

      https://imgflip.com/i/8teulc

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:38 AM

        He said at the beginning they're going to do the OS updates and then the "Intelligence" stuff

        So, Apple Intelligence will be in the second hour.

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:40 AM

      no idea how people sleep comfortably with an apple watch on or manage the battery life when not charging it overnight

      • pokysharpy
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:42 AM

        When I wore an Apple Watch, I had no comfort issues sleeping with it, and I would charge it for 30 minutes every morning while getting ready for the day.

      • digweed014 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:43 AM

        I’ve worn mine for years so don’t feel it. The series 9 I have now charges really fast, like 25 minutes to full charge in the morning while I’m having early coffee

      • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:44 AM

        i only need like an hour to charge it from 50% to 100% so a shower and getting ready for bed is enough for me

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:49 AM

        I put my hand by my head a lot when I sleep and I still haven't had many issues. The ultra has been a bit less comfortable. It's pretty easy to find a couple of hours in the evening to charge.

      • redshak legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:52 AM

        New watches can easily charge enough for an entire day when you have a 10 min shower and get dressed / cleaned up after

      • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:24 AM

        It doesn't bother me at all, I just charge it during dinner and it's not a problem.

    • pokysharpy
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:40 AM

      Hey, it's Dr. Denim Pantsuit

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:47 AM

      Everyone: make iPad better for productivity.
      Apple: we added better animations, and a side bar that was already there!

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:47 AM

      Omg, a calculator on iPad!

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:47 AM

      "Bringing Calculator to iPad' *YAY*

      They knew.

    • thecatinthehat legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:47 AM

      Holy fuck they actually made a calculator app for iPad. Those crazy bastards!

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:49 AM

      This pencil math stuff is fun but outside students who else is doing long division with a pencil on a tablet

      • pokysharpy
        reply
        June 10, 2024 10:52 AM

        I would happily use my Apple Pencil and iPad to solve the simple shit I normally do in Excel.

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:09 AM

        I really hope it can do integrals and differential equations.

        that would be so good.

      • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:35 AM

        You can also do it without the pencil, so it is pretty huge

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:52 AM

      Okay, the jokes are landing this year. "Anything that can get that high." Lol

    • pokysharpy
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:54 AM

      Okay remote desktop to your phone is fuckin rad.

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:56 AM

      Phone mirroring is boss

    • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:57 AM

      Window tiling thank God

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:57 AM

      I'm amused at how they basically ignore Stage Manager

    • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:58 AM

      "Private browsing that's actually private" sick burn

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:00 AM

        how is Safari's private browsing more private than Incognito?

        • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 10, 2024 11:53 AM

          I mean, I dunno,I'm not picking sides, just highlighting what a glaring dig that was

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          June 10, 2024 11:54 AM

          Chrome was caught sending stuff to google homebase while in incognito mode.

          • beepboopbeep
            reply
            June 10, 2024 11:56 AM

            google claimed that incognito mode never promised to not send your browsing data off device - it's meant to be privacy from other people, not privacy from google itself

            that's where the "more private than incognito" part comes from.

            • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              June 10, 2024 11:58 AM

              as long as only pornhub.com knows my favorite videos and not Apple we're all good

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 10:59 AM

      going for a real rope a dope strategy here lulling everyone to sleep before AI appears?

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:02 AM

      OK, gaming and GPK2, thank you Craig

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:02 AM

      The two mintues a year that Apple cares about games is happening right now.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 12:05 PM

        Seeing as how the alternative is they go SQUIRREL!] and forget that it exists, I'll take it :)

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:03 AM

      Gaming on Mac still sucks so here’s Ubisoft to talk ore about it is very on point

      • funnynamehere legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:13 AM

        So if I understand it correctly it is "translate your games to work on our stuff" not using the open industry standards like vulkan? And not Apple Silicon builds of games through multiple game stores like Steam, but buy it again through the app store?

        • redshak legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 10, 2024 11:14 AM

          Game Porting Toolkit is pretty cool. I think it does like 90 percent of the lifting from being a windows game to a Mac game

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 10, 2024 12:12 PM

          It is correct that it's to help you port your games to Apple-specific tech, namely Metal. Apple doesn't support Vulkan natively at the OS level. The Vulkan website does have downloads for macOS but I don't know how well that works, and there's an open source project called MoltenVK that works as a translation layer between Vulkan and Metal, it's how I have vkQuake running on the Mac (though the author of the port is the one who explained how)

          But once you have the game ported over you can sell it however you like. I'm not sure if they were saying BG3 used GPTK (probably not, development of it predated GPTK) but BG3 for Apple Silicon is on Steam. Same as No Man's Sky. A few ports like Death Stranding and RE8 were App Store exclusives but likely because either they wanted to get paid again for another copy or, in the case of DS and RE4, they also put it out for iPhone and that meant a Universal Purchase where you could get it across devices.

          But no there's no rule that says your GPTK games have to be on the App Store, you can distribute them however you like.

          One of the things GPTK had was a library that, long story short, you could use to run your Direct3D games on the Mac directly. The licensing of it was such that you couldn't just ship this as your solution but it was big in helping devs see that yes, their shit could run on the Mac. There's an open source project called Whisky that uses it to let end user gamers just run games that work through it. I'm curious if GPTK2 has something like that for Vulkan.

    • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:06 AM

      here we go, AI stuff now?

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:11 AM

      This “ai” shit sure is dumb

      • redshak legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:14 AM

        “The AI knows who my wife and daughter is”

        Wow, amazing

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:19 AM

        some of you would 100% be shit talking the launch of the internet itself with your current mindsets

        • redshak legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 10, 2024 11:23 AM

          I asked Siri if this was true and she didn’t understand what I asked

          • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            June 10, 2024 11:24 AM

            indeed, turns out large language models are massive technological advancements over what has powered Siri so far

            • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
              reply
              June 10, 2024 11:29 AM

              Google Assistant had so much opportunity, especially with Android Auto, but meh

              like let me ask Android Auto if the store I searched for on my phone is open, but nope

              • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                June 10, 2024 11:30 AM

                that will be easy to do now with LLM based assistants

                • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  June 10, 2024 11:32 AM

                  yeah, but I mean with the number of devices (and software engs) they had access to, they should've been out there wayyyy earlier instead of now being behind Apple

        • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 10, 2024 11:23 AM

          nah we were there and it was cool

          • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            June 10, 2024 11:24 AM

            because you were a kid, not a 40 year old curmudgeon

            • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              June 10, 2024 11:25 AM

              i would have hated these writing tools too but I’m a poet

              • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                June 10, 2024 11:26 AM

                lol they just put me out of work forever

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 10, 2024 11:25 AM

          TBF there was a lot of dumb shit during the dotcom boom around Y2K, but I agree that everyone could benefit from being more open-minded and less curmudgeonly.

          • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            June 10, 2024 11:28 AM

            yeah there's always dumb shit, but that's a feature, not a bug. We don't figure out the best ways to use technology without lots of different people and companies trying wild shit, much of which won't actually work or succeed. People see the dotcom bubble and the internet's impact on society and don't seem to connect the dots that even if there's an AI bubble to burst it could just be because we're in a Cambrian explosion of technology that will reshape things again

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:17 AM

      1.5 billion Siri requests per day and 1.4 billion are saying 'nevermind'

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:17 AM

      Siri is 13 years old?! Holy shit. That said, this AI stuff may finally make it worthwhile.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:18 AM

        13 years later and their first demo of its new advanced capabilities is still 'what's the weather?'

        • K1Bond007 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 10, 2024 11:21 AM

          That’s what I was thinking. You didn’t need AI for Siri to recall a conversation 2 seconds ago.

      • daroach1414 legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:32 AM

        And still the only things I use it for are to play random music from my library, start a timer or make an alarm.

        • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 10, 2024 11:54 AM

          Or shout "SKIP. TRACK." at it repeatedly in the car.

    • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:21 AM

      I wonder if AI stuff is going to land with Apple's customers. Investors very much want to see tech companies entirely focused on AI, mostly for productivity reasons, whereas consumers seem increasingly negative on it conceptually. Maybe the Apple brand magic will trick people into liking it, idk.

      • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:22 AM

        the privacy features they mentioned are more enticing than anything else out there

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:23 AM

        I don't see much evidence consumers are increasingly negative on it, the mainstream media is largely just anti tech everything now

        • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 10, 2024 11:53 AM

          Yeah, I haven't heard any anti-AI sentiment from the non-techy people I know at all. I think it's mostly tech nerds who are upset over it, normal folks either don't know about it or just seem to be ambivalent about it at worst.

      • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:23 AM

        Apple has so much opportunity for a powerful, intuitive, integrated, personal and private integration across all devices and OSes iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, watchOS, tvOS, VisionOS

      • wunderbred legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:27 AM

        I bet it will

      • K1Bond007 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:37 AM

        Probably not with this release. Creating images and having it remember some stuff isn’t exactly the killer usage most people need or are really wanting. Plus there’s years of annoyance with digital assistants that will require users to be re-trained to utilize what they’re now capable of. My usage of them is limited to “turn on this light”, “nevermind, or “stfu, nobody was talking to you.”

      • Danny5225 legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:39 AM

        It'll land well if they nail the integration. It needs to be seamless. Erase the concept of 'AI', it's stupid and just gets in the way.

        Make it a fun image generator for Messages. Or make Siri not suck nuts for anything other than setting timers. Make searching easy and effective. Proper machine learning models make all of this stuff possible.

        The next iOS release will mark the largest uptake of 'AI' powered technologies without anyone really realizing that's what's happening.

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:31 AM

      we gonna get all this bundled into a new subscription price at the end?

      • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:41 AM

        gonna be limited to new ipad pros or something dumb >:[

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:32 AM

      incredibly limited image generation style options. Is that a limitation of the on device models not being powerful enough? Or Apple minimizing any legal/PR risk?

      • orgcaptainnemo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:56 AM

        I imagine image gen is done in the cloud most of the time, so probably a legal/PR risk. e.g. they don't want people using Apple devices for disinformation.

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:32 AM

      The idea that I’m getting all this time back in my life from AI grouping or summarizing my email or phone notifications just seems hollow. Maybe if I’m living a life where my email inbox rules my life this would be handy to I guess, trying to not live such a life

      • Danny5225 legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:44 AM

        The summary stuff cracks me up. Like how fucked are everyone's attention spans that they can't even read an email anymore.

        • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 10, 2024 11:55 AM

          Solution looking for a problem

    • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:36 AM

      AI and Photos stuff is always nice

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:37 AM

      none of the AI stuff is impressive or innovative in any way whatsoever

      • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:39 AM

        this stuff is making me sad. it’s like it wants everyone to feel like an expert without any appreciation for what goes into creative work

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 10, 2024 11:40 AM

          if you can imagine something you should be required to get a 4 year advanced degree before you can create it

          • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            June 10, 2024 11:41 AM

            you nailed it. did AI help you?

        • pokysharpy
          reply
          June 10, 2024 11:41 AM

          I don't give a shit about creative work with AI, but the whole "what time do I need to leave to pick up my mom and make our lunch reservation" is genuinely useful to me. Doing complex tasks rather than breaking it down into chunks that I need to do myself.

          • pokysharpy
            reply
            June 10, 2024 11:45 AM

            While looking at an email for an online order, tell my phone or computer "add this to my package tracker and file away the receipt" would eliminate a lot of tedium.

            • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              June 10, 2024 11:47 AM

              or just say 'where's the package for the __ I ordered last week?' which Siri should be able to find find in your email and open the tracking information for and parse and read back to you

              • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                June 10, 2024 11:55 AM

                As long as Amazon adds support for that sure, but reality will likely be that it launches the Amazon app expecting it to open the tracking but the app will instead show you nothing.

                • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  June 10, 2024 12:03 PM

                  They would be massively limiting its capabilities if they only allow it to do things based on 3rd party API integration. Siri should be fully capable of answering that question by silently browsing to Amazon.com and finding that information for me without the need for an Amazon app + API integration.

                  • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    June 10, 2024 12:17 PM

                    To be fair I just looked and the tracking link in an Amazon email will open directly to the tracking.

                    So at best without APIs it can at least open the app and show you, but it wouldn’t be able to tell you the results.

                    But you are right that instancing the request in the background and scraping what the app/site shows could do what you want.

                    The whole point is that this isn’t some magical solution and asking Siri to do stuff will not be without pitfalls still.

                • pokysharpy
                  reply
                  June 10, 2024 12:21 PM

                  I'm speaking much more generally than Amazon packages. I'm thinking any shipping notification email with a tracking number in it. Siri already understands the patterns for tracking numbers today - I'm expecting AI Siri could extract the tracking number and throw it to the app Parcel while also figuring out the item description from the email. Parcel would need to expose the record fields in Siri intents, but I expect they will.

          • redshak legacy 10 years
            reply
            June 10, 2024 11:53 AM

            I was thinking about that airport demo and wondering what info the mom would need to send for the AI to answer the questions. The mom would need to send specific info via text “I am landing on Sunday the 10th at 230pm on aouthwest airlines flight 567” for it work right?

            A normal text of “I come home Sunday at 230” wouldn’t be enough for the AI to figure out because it doesn’t specify what airport or airline

            • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              June 10, 2024 11:54 AM

              but if you used apple pay to buy the ticket…

              • redshak legacy 10 years
                reply
                June 10, 2024 11:56 AM

                You mean If my mom did? How would her Apple Pay purchases tie into my apple intelligence

            • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              June 10, 2024 11:55 AM

              your airline itinerary is in your email or Apple Wallet on device so the AI can already know this context

              • redshak legacy 10 years
                reply
                June 10, 2024 11:57 AM

                Maybe I misheard the demo but I thought he asked what time her mom flight was arriving , not what time her own flight was

                • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  June 10, 2024 11:59 AM

                  I missed that particular demo but same idea if your mom ever shared the flight details previously in email or text with you

                • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  June 10, 2024 12:02 PM

                  It got the flight from her Messages app

            • pokysharpy
              reply
              June 10, 2024 11:56 AM

              I've always shared my actual flight number with people. That's a way better source of info than "come get me at 2pm" because flights can be delayed or cancelled.

              And in that case, the phone will be able to retrieve all the info it needs. Airport, airline, terminal, arrival time, baggage claim, etc.

              So I guess you say "Mom, just tell me your flight."

          • Rahzar legacy 10 years
            reply
            June 10, 2024 12:47 PM

            If it can break down and actually execute on a sentence of instructions that’s would take me 2-3 apps and 50 clicks it’s a win for me.

      • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:41 AM

        We got a big jump with ChatGPT 3 but since then it has just been overhyped trickery, so I am not surprised.

        I am still happy if Siri no longer sucks and can do actions for me, but we will see.

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:38 AM

      dude apple is about to just train the shit out of chatgpt huh with all of that user information

    • Rahzar legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:42 AM

      I’m far more interested in the helpful AI stuff like, find a file that was sent, make me a route that has a stop to eat around noon, shit like that.

      The generative shit is flashy, and the generative emoji might be fun. But I think the things that help you out use your device will end up being way more useful.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:43 AM

        I don't think there's ever been much question about that, which is why everyone was so excited to see what OS integration with AI looks like in Android and iOS

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:48 AM

      i love the sound of Tim Cooks voice i wish there was a Siri based on him

    • Blackdawgg legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 11:53 AM

      You’ve got iPads with the same specs as MacBooks saddled with iPadOS. What a complete waste.

      • redshak legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 11:55 AM

        Every year tech websites are like “is this the year iPad becomes more?” And Apple is always like nah

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 10, 2024 12:35 PM

      Looks like my Intel Macbook Air is finally going to be retired. MacOS Sequoia doesn't support Airs prior to 2020. :/

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 10, 2024 12:42 PM

        If you’re willing to do a little song and dance every time you can probably use OCLP to squeeze some more life out of it. I have my 2015 MBP from work running Sonoma.

    • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 10, 2024 12:43 PM

      Calculator app, USB C charging, RCS support, is apple turning into a device for the poors?
      What is wrong with this company!??!!!!1111

