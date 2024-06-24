EU opens new probe into Apple following possible violations of Digital Markets Act The European Union accused Apple of being in breach of its DMA rules by prohibiting developers to steer App Store customers to alternative options.

The European Union has once again taken ire with Apple’s handling of developers in its App Store in relation to the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The EU recently accused Apple of breaching its DMA rules by strictly keeping developers from directing customers to alternatives to the App Store on iOS devices, among other offenses. Apple will have the opportunity to respond to the accusations, but the EU has also signaled it is launching a new probe to ensure Apple is complying fully with DMA rules and regulations in its business.

The European Union published its preliminary findings on Apple’s alleged breach of the Digital Markets Act via a press release this week. There, the EU laid out its accusations against Apple as follows:

Apple currently has three sets of business terms governing its relationship with app developers, including the App Store's steering rules. The Commission preliminarily finds that:



None of these business terms allow developers to freely steer their customers.

Apple allows steering only through “link-outs”

The fees charged by Apple go beyond what is strictly necessary for such remuneration.

“Act different” should be their new slogan🍏



For too long @Apple has been squeezing out innovative companies — denying consumers new opportunities & choices.



Today we are taking further steps to ensure AppStore & iOS comply with #DMA pic.twitter.com/e741oV9r9l — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) June 24, 2024

European Union commissioner Thierry Breton went on to speak to a further investigation into Apple to ensure it’s meeting compliance with the DMA:

Meanwhile, Apple has shared its own statement, claiming it feels it has made the necessary steps to be in compliance with DMA rules:

We are confident our plan complies with the law, and estimate more than 99% of developers would pay the same or less in fees to Apple under the new business terms we created. All developers doing business in the EU on the App Store have the opportunity to utilize the capabilities that we have introduced, including the ability to direct app users to the web to complete purchases at a very competitive rate.

Over the course of the probe, the EU is likely to be the judge of that, and their judgements haven’t been in Apple’s favor in recent decisions. Nonetheless, time will tell what the probe turns up and the consequences that follow. Stay tuned to our Apple topic for further updates and info.