EU opens new probe into Apple following possible violations of Digital Markets Act

The European Union accused Apple of being in breach of its DMA rules by prohibiting developers to steer App Store customers to alternative options.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
1

The European Union has once again taken ire with Apple’s handling of developers in its App Store in relation to the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The EU recently accused Apple of breaching its DMA rules by strictly keeping developers from directing customers to alternatives to the App Store on iOS devices, among other offenses. Apple will have the opportunity to respond to the accusations, but the EU has also signaled it is launching a new probe to ensure Apple is complying fully with DMA rules and regulations in its business.

The European Union published its preliminary findings on Apple’s alleged breach of the Digital Markets Act via a press release this week. There, the EU laid out its accusations against Apple as follows:

European Union commissioner Thierry Breton went on to speak to a further investigation into Apple to ensure it’s meeting compliance with the DMA:

Meanwhile, Apple has shared its own statement, claiming it feels it has made the necessary steps to be in compliance with DMA rules:

Over the course of the probe, the EU is likely to be the judge of that, and their judgements haven’t been in Apple’s favor in recent decisions. Nonetheless, time will tell what the probe turns up and the consequences that follow. Stay tuned to our Apple topic for further updates and info.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

