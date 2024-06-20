OpenAI and Apple veterans launch Safe Superintelligence Inc. The tech company looks to prioritize safety in the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence.

As AI continues to grow and evolve, so do concerns around the controversial technology. With companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, and now Apple looking to push AI forward, a handful of industry veterans are starting a new company with safety as the key goal. It’s called Safe Superintelligence Inc. and is currently staffing up.

Safe Superintelligence was founded by Ilya Sutskever (OpenAI cofounder), Daniel Gross (Former Apple AI researcher), and Daniel Levy (Former OpenAI tech staff). The newly launched website features a statement from the founders about the company’s objective.



We approach safety and capabilities in tandem, as technical problems to be solved through revolutionary engineering and scientific breakthroughs. We plan to advance capabilities as fast as possible while making sure our safety always remains ahead.

The AI business has been under increased scrutiny as of late. Last month, it was reported that OpenAI failed to uphold its promise to control potentially dangerous AI at its company. Stick with Shacknews for the most important stories in the AI business.