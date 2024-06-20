New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

OpenAI and Apple veterans launch Safe Superintelligence Inc.

The tech company looks to prioritize safety in the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence.
Donovan Erskine
Safe Superintelligence Inc.
13

As AI continues to grow and evolve, so do concerns around the controversial technology. With companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, and now Apple looking to push AI forward, a handful of industry veterans are starting a new company with safety as the key goal. It’s called Safe Superintelligence Inc. and is currently staffing up.

Safe Superintelligence was founded by Ilya Sutskever (OpenAI cofounder), Daniel Gross (Former Apple AI researcher), and Daniel Levy (Former OpenAI tech staff). The newly launched website features a statement from the founders about the company’s objective.

OpenAI and Safe Superintelligence co-founder Ilya Sutskever.

Source: Getty Images

The AI business has been under increased scrutiny as of late. Last month, it was reported that OpenAI failed to uphold its promise to control potentially dangerous AI at its company. Stick with Shacknews for the most important stories in the AI business.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 20, 2024 7:30 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, OpenAI and Apple veterans launch Safe Superintelligence Inc.

    • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 19, 2024 10:03 AM

      New AI company by Ilya

      Safe Superintelligence Inc.

      https://ssi.inc/

      https://twitter.com/ilyasut/status/1803472978753303014

      • phipple legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 19, 2024 10:17 AM

        Ilya clearly sees a path to super intelligence and his message is kind of a shot at OpenAI. Some Shackers believe that AI is a scam (akin to crypto) and that LLMs are a dead end- as though AI companies are betting solely on LLMs and have no direction for the future of the technology. This suggests otherwise to me.

        Also, in a recent talk I watched with Ilya, he suggested that LLMs still had quite a bit of room to grow.

        • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 19, 2024 11:27 AM

          That's the thing, right? I'm blown away by the people claiming AI with LLMs are a scam. It's like covid deniers and other weird denial shit all mixed in with huge helpings of jealousy and Dunning-Kruger effect. It's clearly a huge leap and almost certainly likely to lead to true AI in the near future. That's not to say there are not multiple paths to that, but this is the one that opened up first.

          • phipple legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            June 19, 2024 1:44 PM

            Exactly. It’s a stunning achievement IMO. It blows my mind. It’s immensely useful already, but it’s flawed. So what? I’m sure we will get impressive advancements over time.

            As you said, this avenue opened first but it’s a gateway into what we will be pushing toward well into the future.

          • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years
            reply
            June 19, 2024 1:52 PM

            LLM's are groundbreaking, obviously not a scam, but they have a loooooong way to go before they are close to AGI or anything that will take peoples jobs away from them.

            At this point I would say the tech is on par with Google, when search engines first became non shitty and a human could ask a computer a question and get a non-stupid response. There's an enormous amount of value in that, but it's not something that will destroy the world economy or kill us all or whatever.

            • ChibiJosh legacy 10 years
              reply
              June 19, 2024 2:27 PM

              Buuuut, jobs are already being lost to AI. Mostly creative jobs right now, but there's no sign of any intention from any of the major players to draw a line that AI should not cross in regard to displacing human effort.

              • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                June 19, 2024 3:05 PM

                Tbf, a lot of creatives are also adding AI to their workflow and doing really well right now as a result.

                • ChibiJosh legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  June 19, 2024 5:12 PM

                  I know, but I hear quite a lot of angry mob from the "purists" who treat AI as anathema.

          • i38warhawk legacy 10 years
            reply
            June 19, 2024 2:12 PM

            It's akin to claiming the internet is a scam or a personal computer.

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          June 20, 2024 10:13 AM

          I understand the current iteration of llm's are a pretty cool tool, but "super intelligence" is just smoke and mirrors.

          never underestimate the ability of smart people to fool themselves into thinking they have the answer to the universe.

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 19, 2024 10:22 AM

        New D&D Gold Box games incoming!

      • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 19, 2024 11:41 AM

        Interesting, seems like a no-frills R&D project whose main priority is to avoid corrupting influences (assuming you believe that they themselves are benevolent). The question is whether he can get enough funding and talent to actually keep up with competitors. Training cutting edge AI is very expensive in compute, and who's going to provide that for them? Where do you get money if you can't promise a return to investors?

      • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 19, 2024 2:34 PM

        AITOOOO who keeps reading this as Super Safe Intelligence Inc?

        • voodooraze legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 19, 2024 3:11 PM

          Nope, I went back up to look cuz that's how I read it.

      • yosemiteclimber legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 19, 2024 2:42 PM

        He (and others) definitely had concerns at open AI when they left, curious to see where this leads!

      • petrichor
        reply
        June 19, 2024 2:53 PM

        giant datacenter where AI creates itself iteratively, excpet they write SAFE on the ceiling in big letters so the AI babies are born seeing it and inculcating it into their microchips.

