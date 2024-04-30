SteelSeries unveils white Arctis Nova Pro headset with upgraded audio options Between improved noise cancellation and game presets that work on console, SteelSeries' White Arctis Nova Pro is more than just a pretty new color.

Today, SteelSeries unveiled the next step forward in its impeccable Arctis Nova Pro headset series. On the surface, it would appear that SteelSeries just put out a new, sleek white version of the wireless headset contrasting with its black and silver previous edition. However, the white Arctis Nova Pro has a bit more going on than just a fancy paint job. Improved noise cancellation technology and popular game presets that now work on consoles without need of the Sonar program await those who pick up this sleek new set of headphones.

SteelSeries unveiled the all-new white edition of the Arctis Nova Pro headset in a press release. The headset is available today at SteelSeries.com in both an Xbox/PC and PS5/PC version, both running at a retail price of $349.99 USD. For that, you get the wireless headset, the control deck, and two rechargeable battery packs that supply power for up to 22 hours.

The Arctis Nova Pro white series still features the impeccable control deck with two rechargeable batteries and the new, improved headset.

Source: SteelSeries

You can still run Bluetooth from a mobile device and gaming audio from a connected PC or console simultaneously, allowing for things like listening to your favorite game and talking to your friends on the Discord mobile app at the same time. The rechargeable batteries also offer continuous power with a quick swap just seconds away from charging port to headset.

All of that said, the Arctis Nova Pro was already one of our favorite headsets and the white version features a few upgrades not found in the original. The firmware and technology for its Active Noise Cancellation feature have been upgraded to offer improved performance, and now equalizer presets can be applied to your favorite games without the use of the SteelSeries Sonar app, allowing them to be used on console. You’ll be able to choose between titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, Apex Legends, Baldur’s Gate 3, Fortnite, Rocket League, and more to enjoy custom-built sound suites on some of the best games out there.

With the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro white series out and available, be sure to check out our review of the original and stay tuned for more coverage of SteelSeries news and products.