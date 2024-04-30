Marvel Snap April 30, 2024 patch notes adjust card customization Second Dinner has added new card borders and customization options to Marvel Snap.

Second Dinner is out with the final April 2024 patch for Marvel Snap. While the patch has no balance changes, it does feature an update to Marvel Snap’s core features and some new bug fixes.

Marvel Snap April 30, 2024 patch notes



The following Marvel Snap patch notes were posted on the Marvel Snap website today.

Patch Highlights

Custom Card: Let’s try this patch note again… When editing a Custom Card, you can now assign split combinations (such as “Ink and Black Glimmer” or “Foil and Rainbow Tone”) you’ve earned on one variant to any other variant artwork for that character.

As a result, when you Infinity Split a card, you are guaranteed to not get a duplicate combination per character.

Collectible Borders: Always wanted a gold border to match your gold finish? Good news! We’ve added Collectible Borders that can be applied on a character-level basis. We’ll be adding more borders and more ways to earn them in the future!

For now, you can check out the Cosmetics Shop in each character’s Custom Card interface to purchase the following borders:

Metallic Copper

Metallic Silver

Metallic Gold

Neon Green

Neon Purple

Neon Red

Neon White

Neon Blue

Neon Yellow

Audio

Spectrum and Magneto have new VO lines.

Bug Fixes

Card and Location Logic Fixes in 27.x

Reference Tokens should now should their own Cost/Power rather than the stats of the primary card they’re associated with

VFX & SFX Fixes in 27.x

Heimdall’s VO should no longer be playing as Doctor Doom’s in some languages

Limbo should once again update the turn counter appropriately on the turn it’s triggered

Sanctuary II should have SFX in all instances now

Other Fixes in 27.x

Card backs should once again be rendering correctly for Card and Location abilities that show them

Rarity test casing should be consistent between labels

Clicking on Set as Favorite when going through the Custom Card flow should no longer result in a softlock

Clicking on Make Me a Deck when you are already at the max number of decks should no longer result in an exception being thrown or a softlock occurring

The UI for Custom Card editing should be properly closed when you click to Save changes

Existing Known Issues Fixed

The End Turn button should no longer become unresponsive due to a VFX timing conflict

Nico’s VFX should no longer show incorrectly for her opponent when she’s returned to hand and replayed

Darkhawk’s Tribute variant gets his wings back

Set As Favorite should no longer become unresponsive when claiming Album emote rewards

The dropshadow of the title asset on the Cosmetics screen should no longer be misaligned

After buying a card from the Token Shop, the other timers should always show a correct timer

Fixed an issue that could, on rare occasions when using the Smart Deck feature, see the cards not render properly and be invisible in the Deck Editor view

There’s no longer a superfluous tab indicator on the new emotes panel

Existing Known PC Issues Fixed

[PC] Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the End Turn VFX to not display

[PC] It should no longer be difficult to preview the Spotlight Cache cards from the carousel due to the buttons being too small

That's everything in the April 30, 2024 Marvel Snap patch.