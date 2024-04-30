Dave & Buster's to allow betting on Skee-Ball, Hot Shots basketball, and arcade games Bets will be offered to loyalty members through the Dave & Busters app.

Dave & Buster’s, the dining and entertainment hybrid chain, is getting in on the gambling trend in North America. The company announced today that users will soon be able to place bets on matches of Skee-Ball, Hot Shots basketball, and arcade games at one of the chain’s more than 200 venues.

Dave and Buster’s announced its new gambling offerings, powered by Lucra, in a press release today. The feature will roll out to loyalty members in the next few months. There will be a limit on the bets users can place, but Dave and Buster’s and Lucra have declined to confirm what that limit will be.



Source: Dave and Buster's

“We’re thrilled to work with Lucra to bring this exciting new gaming platform to our customers,” said Simon Murray, SVP of Entertainment and Attractions at Dave and Buster’s. “This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology.”

Gambling is becoming more ubiquitous across the United States as more states continue to legalize it. With that, we’ll be watching to see how Dave and Buster’s gambling options perform when they debut later this year.