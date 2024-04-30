New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Dave & Buster's to allow betting on Skee-Ball, Hot Shots basketball, and arcade games

Bets will be offered to loyalty members through the Dave & Busters app.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Dave & Buster’s, the dining and entertainment hybrid chain, is getting in on the gambling trend in North America. The company announced today that users will soon be able to place bets on matches of Skee-Ball, Hot Shots basketball, and arcade games at one of the chain’s more than 200 venues.

Dave and Buster’s announced its new gambling offerings, powered by Lucra, in a press release today. The feature will roll out to loyalty members in the next few months. There will be a limit on the bets users can place, but Dave and Buster’s and Lucra have declined to confirm what that limit will be.

The Dave and Buster's logo.

Source: Dave and Buster's

“We’re thrilled to work with Lucra to bring this exciting new gaming platform to our customers,” said Simon Murray, SVP of Entertainment and Attractions at Dave and Buster’s. “This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology.”

Gambling is becoming more ubiquitous across the United States as more states continue to legalize it. With that, we’ll be watching to see how Dave and Buster’s gambling options perform when they debut later this year.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola