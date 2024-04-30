AMD Q1 2024 gaming segment revenue fell 48% from prior year The company chalked up this fall in revenue to a decrease in semi-custom revenue and lower sales of its GPUs.

AMD is one of the biggest names in gaming, and as such, when it comes to earnings report season, it’s worth keeping an eye how it performs. Unfortunately, this first quarter reporting period has seen AMD's gaming revenue segment fall 48 percent year-over-year.

AMD released its Q1 2024 earnings report on April 30, 2024. The report went into some details about how the company performed over the past quarter, with some special attention paid to the company’s gaming segment. According to AMD, its gaming segment revenue fell 48 percent from its previous year.

Gaming segment revenue was $922 million, down 48% year-over-year and 33% sequentially due to a decrease in semi-custom revenue and lower AMD Radeon™ GPU sales.

This decrease in gaming segment revenue looks to follow on from AMD’s Q3 2023 earnings report, where it also reported an 8 percent decrease. However, in Q3 2023 the earnings from this segment was $1.5 billion, considerably more than this quarter’s reporting of $922 million.

While the revenue from gaming was down, AMD was able to meet expectations for its revenue. The company managed to hit $5.5 billion in revenue and a price-per-share of $0.62.

