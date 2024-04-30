New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

AMD issues Q2 2024 revenue forecast in-line with Wall Street expectations

AMD and Wall Street are on-par with their revenue expectations for the company's next quarter.
Donovan Erskine
1

AMD’s Q1 2024 earnings report showed that the company was essentially in-line with analyst expectations, and it expects the same to be true in Q2. AMD has released its Q2 2024 forecast, which is right on-par with analyst expectations.

AMD shared its revenue forecast in its Q1 2024 earnings report this afternoon. The company is expecting $5.7 billion in Q2 2024, and so is Wall Street. If that proves to be true, it would represent a small increase over the $5.5 billion in revenue that AMD earned in Q1.

The exterior of the AMD headquarters.

AMD stock was on a downward trend in after-hours trading today. It hit as low as $147.40 per share after ending the day at $158.38.

This was just one tidbit from the earnings report that showed expected results for revenue and EPS. It’s a busy week for financial news, and you can count on Shacknews for everything you need to know.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

