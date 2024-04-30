AMD issues Q2 2024 revenue forecast in-line with Wall Street expectations AMD and Wall Street are on-par with their revenue expectations for the company's next quarter.

AMD’s Q1 2024 earnings report showed that the company was essentially in-line with analyst expectations, and it expects the same to be true in Q2. AMD has released its Q2 2024 forecast, which is right on-par with analyst expectations.

AMD shared its revenue forecast in its Q1 2024 earnings report this afternoon. The company is expecting $5.7 billion in Q2 2024, and so is Wall Street. If that proves to be true, it would represent a small increase over the $5.5 billion in revenue that AMD earned in Q1.

AMD stock was on a downward trend in after-hours trading today. It hit as low as $147.40 per share after ending the day at $158.38.

This was just one tidbit from the earnings report that showed expected results for revenue and EPS.