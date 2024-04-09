New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 9, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading
Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another day of posting. It’s the day after the eclipse, the road into mid-April, and we’re still trucking along full-force to bring you the best content we can. We appreciate you sticking around, but it’s time to close down this day of posting as we often do: with another pipin’ hot Evening Reading. Enjoy!

GOATed Coffee

An incredible amount of video game talent in one coffee break

A vicious G Gundam cycle

But nonetheless cool as hell because fighting robot tournament, plus kick ass signature move.

Those rotten bots

Make sure to pack your Armor Piercing Rounds, Divers.

Some gentle nightmare fuel

I had no idea Lex Luthor and Mr. Krabs shared the same voice actor. Now I can never unhear it when Lex loses his cool.

Wonder what’s inside?

I don’t really mind whatever it is, the fried bacon on the outside and the talents of Chef Mike mean I’m in for a delicious time.

This guy knows what I’m talkin’ about

Get this silly scaley a full raw chicken or a bag of giblets.

The man, the myth, the Mega Ran

This man had a heck of a week in the world of pro-wrestling and it looks like he’s packing up with another W.

That covers your Evening Reading for this evening, but thank you for stopping by! We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?

Bubbletron valuing a start-up for a Virtual Pet Handyman Headquartered in France at $2,024,861,760,000.
Thought I was onto something with a virtual pet handyman. Feed him odd jobs to keep him alive. Why France? What, you think they don't have handymen in France?
Source: Bubbletron

Thank you for reading, watching, and sticking around, Shackers. We appreciate you and wish you a good night.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Hello, Meet Lola