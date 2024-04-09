Evening Reading - April 9, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another day of posting. It’s the day after the eclipse, the road into mid-April, and we’re still trucking along full-force to bring you the best content we can. We appreciate you sticking around, but it’s time to close down this day of posting as we often do: with another pipin’ hot Evening Reading. Enjoy!

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

GOATed Coffee

Having a coffee in London with the illustrious Samantha Béart and Ben Starr.@SamanthaBeart @The_Ben_Starr @BAFTAGames pic.twitter.com/R8W19k8Zea — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) April 9, 2024

An incredible amount of video game talent in one coffee break

A vicious G Gundam cycle

pic.twitter.com/xlzzEQI8aD — PZ the CEO of SEED Destiny (@PeterZimmerman0) April 9, 2024

But nonetheless cool as hell because fighting robot tournament, plus kick ass signature move.

Those rotten bots

MAJOR ORDER: All units to LIBCON 1. A massive Automaton Invasion Fleet, comprising tens of thousands of warships, arrived from FTL jump and began an unprovoked invasion of Cyberstan and the surrounding planets. The Reclamation has begun. pic.twitter.com/owsOFNFC6C — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) April 9, 2024

Make sure to pack your Armor Piercing Rounds, Divers.

Some gentle nightmare fuel

It's always funny to hear the Mr Krabs come out of Lex Luthor whenever he screams or raises his voice pic.twitter.com/nVAka5HV9A — DumbNBass (@Jaq_artz) April 9, 2024

I had no idea Lex Luthor and Mr. Krabs shared the same voice actor. Now I can never unhear it when Lex loses his cool.

Wonder what’s inside?

Guess what is inside… pic.twitter.com/yCuFM1ogur — Chef Mike Haracz 🍔🍟🍕🌮🥓 (@Mike_Haracz) April 9, 2024

I don’t really mind whatever it is, the fried bacon on the outside and the talents of Chef Mike mean I’m in for a delicious time.

This guy knows what I’m talkin’ about

u guys got any snacks on board pic.twitter.com/pHGvkE0wGb — Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) April 9, 2024

Get this silly scaley a full raw chicken or a bag of giblets.

The man, the myth, the Mega Ran

I have a specific set of skills. And packing exactly 50 lb luggage is one of them. pic.twitter.com/tBAaE2YINQ — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) April 9, 2024

This man had a heck of a week in the world of pro-wrestling and it looks like he’s packing up with another W.

That covers your Evening Reading for this evening, but thank you for stopping by!

Thought I was onto something with a virtual pet handyman. Feed him odd jobs to keep him alive. Why France? What, you think they don't have handymen in France?

Source: Bubbletron

Thank you for reading, watching, and sticking around, Shackers. We appreciate you and wish you a good night.