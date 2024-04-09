Fortnite adds Avatar: The Last Airbender characters today Katara, Toph, and Zuko are making their way to Fortnite's Item Shop.

Fortnite’s major IP crossover this season is with none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fresh off a live-action adaptation on Netflix, Epic Games had previously teased multiple characters from the Nickelodeon series in its battle royale game. Today, Fortnite will add Katara, Toph, and Zuko as purchasable outfits to the Item Shop.

Epic Games announced the addition of new Avatar characters in a gameplay trailer yesterday. It provided our first glimpse at what the benders will look like in-game, using a cell-shaded style that’s common among characters coming from 2D animation. In addition to the Outfits themselves, Epic Games has added Mythic items that let players use the power of Waterbending, Earthbending, and Firebending.

Yip yip! Get ready, Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Fortnite.



Katara, Zuko, and Toph land in the Shop tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PlP1PWs7Bl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 8, 2024

Prior to the release of the Last Airbender Outfit, Fortnite added Korra, the protagonist of the sequel series The Legend of Korra, as this season’s bonus Outfit. Battle Pass owners can complete a series of challenges to unlock Korra as a playable character.

Epic Games is expected to round out its Avatar collaboration with the addition of Aang, but it’s currently unclear how players will be able to unlock the iconic Airbender. For more Fortnite news and updates, Shacknews has you covered.