Star Wars: Outlaws gets August 2024 release date

Ubisoft's open-world Star Wars game will arrive at the end of the summer.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Ubisoft has dropped the latest details about Star Wars Outlaws, its ambitious open-world game set in a galaxy far, far away. In addition to new details about the story and characters, we learned when we’ll be able to play the game ourselves. Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30, 2024, with an early access period beginning on August 27.

Ubisoft posted a new story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws and an accompanying blog post to reveal more information about the upcoming game. It showcases some of the criminal factions that protagonist Kay Vess will find herself clashing with, including the Hutts, Crimson Dawn, and the Pykes. We also learn more about Kay’s reputation as a rookie scoundrel.

As for the locations that we’ll see Kay visit during the story, one mission brings her to Cloud City, the location heavily featured in The Empire Strikes Back. One shot shows her face to face with a frozen-in-carbonite Han Solo, confirming the story’s placement in the Star Wars timeline.

Star Wars Outlaws is set for an August 30, 2024 release. Folks looking to gain early access on August 27 will need to pre-order the Gold or Ultimate Editions of the game. As for when we can likely expect to learn more about Star Wars Outlaws, the next Ubisoft Forward event has been scheduled for June.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

