Palworld Xbox Version v0.2.0.6 breaks multiplayer save data on the platform Pocketpair has advised Xbox players not to load multiplayer save data until it rolls out a new patch to fix the issue.

A major issue has been discovered in the latest update for Palworld on Xbox. Pocketpair has advised players not to load multiplayer data on Xbox right now because a certain bug is causing data to not load correctly when the save is booted up. The developers are working on another update to fix the issue as fast as possible.

Pocketpair shared the details on the bug affecting Palworld on Xbox in a post on the game’s Twitter/X account this week. According to the details, the bug happens with Palworld Xbox Version v0.2.0.6, as written in the tweet by the devs:

We have confirmed an issue where multiplayer player save data is not being loaded correctly when multiplayer save data from an older version is loaded. This issue is currently being investigated by the development team. In the meantime, we apologize but please do not try to load multiplayer data on Xbox. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you.

Source: Pocketpair

It’s a bit of a wet blanket on the current Xbox update of Palworld to be sure. The game may have tapered off in its popularity from its astronomical and record-setting January response, but there are still quite a few fans playing. According to SteamDB, at this time of writing, the game is still peaking at over 100,000 players on PC and that doesn’t include Xbox players. It’s a shame that Xbox players can’t quite enjoy the game as much as PC players right now, especially in a game where multiplayer is such a large part of the experience.

Nonetheless, Pocketpair is working on a fix to Palworld’s Xbox problems. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further details and updates as they drop, right here at Shacknews.