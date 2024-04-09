Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6 patch notes buff numerous weapon categories Hand Cannons, Pulse Rifles, Scout Rifles, SMGs, Bows, Shotguns, and Grenade Launchers all received positive stat increases in Destiny 2's latest patch.

Alongside today’s Destiny 2 developer presentation came a new update for the game. We’re still a little ways off from Into the Light and the Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion, but Bungie still rolled out a wide variety of fixes and changes. For the most part, weapons got buffed across numerous categories this time, but there’s more to Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6 as well, including Crucible, Raid, and Fireteam Finder adjustments.

Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6 patch notes

Source: Bungie

Bungie dropped Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6 and its accompanying patch notes this week alongside the latest Destiny 2: The Final Shape developer presentation. It doesn’t start the festivities of Into the Light or The Final Shape quite yet, but it does bring some pretty welcome adjustments. There have been buffs across the board for most weapon classes with Auto Rifles being the one weapon class that took a nerf this week (although not massive). Check out the full rundown of patch notes just below:

Activities

Crucible

Updated the playlist tooltips to correctly display which matchmaking style is used for each mode.

Fixed an issue where the Special ammo crate location was incorrectly displayed in the announcement when picked up on Vostok.

Added the Hardware modifier to Crucible Labs for testing.

Added a sound effect for the "Special ammo incoming" announcement when a Special ammo crate is about to spawn.

Competitive

Removed Survival and Countdown Rush from the Competitive playlist and replaced with 3v3 Clash and Collision.

Collision Updated the zone placements for Vostok and Dead Cliffs. Updated several Special ammo crate placements on Altar of Flame, Anomaly, Endless Value, Eternity, and Multiplex.

Clash Replaced the Special ammo meter system with Special ammo crates for 3v3 Clash.

Enabled a unified Competitive ruleset for Collision and Clash. Game Length: 10 minutes. Respawns: 7 seconds. Revives: Enabled. Special ammo spawns: 4 crates, 60 seconds, shared. Heavy ammo spawns: Single crate, 120 seconds, not shared.

Expanded the Not Swap modifier to cover changing ammo types in either your Kinetic or Energy slot mid-life.

Reduced variation in Competitive rank adjustment on match completion.

Trials Post-game weapon drops will now reward the weekly weapon. For the first two weeks, Special ammo crate variants will be tested in Trials, alongside the Not Swap modifier.



Raids and Dungeons

Crota’s End Fixed an issue where all players could die and wipe at the same time that Crota is defeated, awarding loot but not awarding completion of the encounter.

Deep Stone Crypt Fixed an issue where shooting the Atraks replication attached to a player would cause ammo to spawn.

Warlord’s Ruin Fixed an issue in the jail puzzle where Glaive projectiles and Bow arrows could not hit targets consistently. Fixed an issue in the Ogre encounter where the Warden Knight on the right side of the stage wouldn't spawn totems consistently. Improved respawn placement in the room with the giant Taken orb and flying debris hazards.

Vow of the Disciple Adjusted some visual effects in the final encounter to mitigate some photosensitivity concerns.



Free Roam

Fixed an issue that could cause players to crash after The Arsenal Walker public event.

Fixed an issue where a loud volume spike could occur when exiting the Fynch vendor screen on Throne World.

UI/UX

General

Fixed an issue where players had to spam click to give commendations to other players that left their activity.

Fixed an issue where direct launching a quest from the Quest Details screen wouldn't always launch players to the landing zone closest to the objective.

Fixed an issue where the Dawning emblem icon displayed no background.

Fixed an issue where the Legacy button on the Character Select screen was not working.

Fixed an issue where Iron Banner Legacy ornaments were missing a reward acquire sound.

Fixed an issue where the Stasis subclass category icons at the Exo Stranger/Elsie vendor were using Void iconography.

Fixed an issue where the icons for the Trials Auto Rifle, Strike Grenade Launcher, and dungeon Pulse Rifle Relentless were facing the incorrect way.

Fixed an issue where the icon for the Warlock Guardian Games class item was not accurately representing the armor art.

Fireteam Finder

Reduced the size of the Fireteam Finder banner in the Roster screen.

Added an animation to a Listing when successfully submitting an application.

Improved notifications for applications and join requests to Roster contacts when the players don’t own the required game content.

Players will now be able to see all players that are included in an application to help make a more informed decision on applying or joining Listings.

Improved the way Listing Settings and Filters are stored for quicker Listing creation.

Fixed an issue where pressing Reset in the Join Settings Filter screen did not reset options.

Fixed an issue where a random Select button appeared in the Fireteam Finder application screen.

Fixed an issue where spamming buttons could load an empty Activity screen.

Fixed an issue where the wrong selection screen appeared in Fireteam Finder when using the Activity Launch screen while already in a Fireteam.

Fixed an issue where the Accept Application pop up would shift when attempting to Accept Applications.

Localization

Fixed issues with text overlaps and alignment for various languages in The Guardian Oath screen.

Fixed font issues for some languages in the Summon Fireteam button.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Extended the handling bonus granted by Lucky Pant's Illegally Modded Holster buff by 2 seconds so that it lasts until the Out of Luck debuff is activated.

Fixed an issue where a visual bump would occur when Overload Artifact perks were triggered.

Fixed an issue where weapons that can change their element type were benefitting from multiple surge bonuses at once.

Fixed an issue where the intrinsic perk Warlord's Sigil used an incorrect term for Freeze.

Weapon Archetypes

Auto Rifles Precisions Reduced base damage by 5%.

Hand Cannons Precisions Increased base damage by 6%. Adaptives Increased body shot damage by 1% and critical hit damage by 4%. Improved the stats of Luna's Howl and Midnight Coup.

Pulse Rifles Rapid-Fires Increased body shot damage by 3.5% and critical hit damage by 1%. Lightweights Increased body shot damage by 6% and critical hit damage by 3%. Adaptives Increased body shot damage by 5% and critical hit damage by 2%. Aggressives Improved the stats of Blast Furnace.

Scout Rifles Rapid-Fires Increased base damage by 2%.

Submachine Guns Lightweights Improved the stats of Recluse.

Bows Lightweights Increased base damage by 6%. Le Monarque and Wish-Ender are not affected in this change.

Shotguns Precisions Corrected a rounding issue that was causing Precision Shotguns to require one extra pellet to kill max-resilience Guardians.

Breech Grenade Launchers Increased direct impact damage by 40%. This works out to be roughly a 15% overall damage buff, though total damage varies depending on the blast radius stat. Reduced Disorienting Grenade radius for both damage and the disorientation effect by 15%. Increased The Mountaintop's PvE damage to make it competitive with other Breech-Loaded

Grenade Launchers. Reverted a change from Season 12 that made The Mountaintop less accurate while airborne.

Heavy Grenade Launchers Increased the stats of Edge Transit.



Exotics

Updated perk descriptions to include subclass verbs for the following weapons (these weapons already had this functionality, but it just wasn’t explained in the perk descriptions): Sunshot, Polaris Lance, One Thousand Voices, and Leviathan's Breath.

Whisper of the Worm Increased total ammunition from 18 to 24 (before reserves mods).

One Thousand Voices Increased total ammunition from 7 to 11 (before reserves mods).

Quicksilver Storm Increased the shots needed to trigger rockets by 50%. Reduced grenade area-of-effect damage vs. combatants by 37.5%.

The Last Word Increased base damage by 6%.

Forerunner Increased base damage by 6%.



Perks

Reintroducing Dares of Eternity weapon perks that were previously removed. These can now roll on new drops or be added to shaped versions of the weapon.

Master of Arms Reduced damage bonus from 20% to 15%.

Magnificent Howl Precision final blows grant stacks, and reloading converts the stacks into Magnificent Howl rounds that deal greatly increased damage and have additional range. Getting a precision kill with a Magnificent Howl active converts an additional round.

Micro-Missile Redesigned this perk to be a weapon intrinsic. It’s rebuilt to do less direct damage vs. players, but with dramatically more self-physics impulse. Retuned its PvE damage to be competitive with other Breech-Loaded Grenade Launchers. Increased its reload speed slightly. Since this is now an intrinsic on The Mountaintop, Micro-Missile has been replaced with Rampage in the first trait slot on old versions of the weapon.

Permeability Fixed an issue where this perk was causing the The Slammer Sword to get stuck on the Strand damage type.

Omolon Fixed an issue where overflowing the magazine could break the Omolon origin perk.

Deconstruct Deconstruct will no longer activate on Scorch, Threadling, Stasis Shatter, and Jolt damage.

Slice Fixed an issue that could cause Slice to lose stacks when shooting an enemy with a weapon that has a rapid rate of fire.

Headstone Fixed an issue where Headstone's cooldown was using the wrong icon. Headstone now uses the standard cooldown icon instead of a Stasis buff icon.



Crucible Only Changes

Reduced flinch taken by all Primary weapons by 15%.

Sunshot Increased precision damage by 11%.

Wish-Ender Reduced base damage by 5%.

Forerunner Removed the critical hit damage bonus that was supposed to be just for Primary ammo sidearms, and replaced that with the 6% global base damage bonus.

Corrected several weapons getting the wrong ammo amounts from either the Special ammo crates or meter systems, including Buried Bloodlines and some Fusion Rifles.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue where reprised Dreaming City weapons could not obtain the Rare shader Burnished Dreams or the Legendary shader Blueshift Dreams.

Improved the chance a player will obtain the Burnished Dreams shader when dismantling a weapon with the shader.

Improved the likelihood of Blueshift Dreams appearing on Dreaming City weapons.

Fixed an issue where the Last Rite Scout Rifle had an incorrect appearance.

Fixed an issue where the Xenology quest incorrectly stated that having an Exotic cipher would prevent rewarding another, despite the player being eligible.

Fixed an issue where Word of Crota was using the incorrect stat group.

Fixed a photosensitivity issue with Outbreak Perfected.

Fixed an issue where Mountaintop and Jotuun's hip-fire reticles were not centered.

Fixed an issue with Vengeful Whisper where an arrow was visible when holstered and stored on the players back.

Fixed an issue where the updated Dreaming City weapons were not appearing in Collections.

Fixed an issue where notifications specific to The Coil could appear in Riven's Lair.

Abilities

Reduced the cost of Strand fragments at the Pouka Pond from 200 Strand Meditations to 100 Strand Meditations.

Fixed an issue where Overload or Antibarrier capabilities granted through artifact mods or subclass keywords could reduce ignition damage created by some weapons.

Bounties and Pursuits

Fixed an issue where completing the 2023 Moments of Triumph title did not count towards the appropriate Guardian Rank objectives.

General

Fixed an issue where Dares and Wellspring Fireteam Finders would try to launch the Salvage activity.

Fixed a visual issue causing the Chill Out finisher effects to persist after the finisher ends.

Fixed an issue that was causing the Ascendant Realm sky to block out the Dreaming City skybox in certain areas.

Fixed an issue where players could regenerate Skimmer energy in midair by re-summoning their Skimmer.

That covers the entirety of the patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6. Stay tuned to the Destiny 2 topic for more updates, guides, and news.