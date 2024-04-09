Watch the Destiny 2: The Final Shape developer gameplay preview livestream here April 9 will give players another look at all the exciting changes coming to Destiny 2 with The Final Shape.

Bungie is hosting a special Destiny 2: The Final Shape developer gameplay livestream today. While the servers are presumably down for the release of Into the Light, the devs will be taking players through the upcoming expansion to show off what they’ve been busy creating with the extra development time. You can tune in to the livestream below.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape developer gameplay livestream – April 9

The Destiny 2: The Final Shape developer gameplay livestream will begin at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET on April 9, 2024. While there’s no indication of how long this particular livestream will last, these Bungie streams tend to have a one hour duration.

During the developer gameplay stream for The Final Shape, viewers on Twitch will be able to earn the Tigris Fati emblem and even finish off the other two emblems from the previous Into the Light previews, Those Who Held Dear and Echo Diamond. Ensure you have linked Destiny 2 to Twitch so you can earn these rewards. We've got a guide for all the free emblem codes, too.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is scheduled to release on June 4, 2024 and will act as the last expansion in the Light and Darkness saga that kicked off a decade ago with the release of Destiny in September 2014. Following the release of this expansion, Bungie will be shifting from the quarterly seasonal model to a trio of DLC drops called Episodes. Check out our guide on all Destiny 2 seasons for more information as these are unveiled.

With Into the Light releasing today and The Final Shape only a couple of months away, make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on this hit series from Bungie. We’ve got our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide primed and ready to help you conquer each challenge.