All emblem codes - Destiny 2
A list of every free emblem code for Destiny 2 that can be redeemed on Bungie's site.
Destiny 2 has a lot of ways for players to express their identity, and one of the most striking are the emblems. Most of these are unlocked in-game through activities, some are pre-order bonuses or special events, while others can be unlocked by inputting an emblem code into Bungie.
All emblem codes
The following table contains all free emblem codes, the name of the emblem, and a small image showing what the emblem looks like. At the bottom are a couple of non-emblem codes (transmat effect and emote) along with some Destiny 1 emblems (for those who wish to have them all).
|Emblem codes
|Code
|Emblem Name
|Emblem Image
|9FY-KDD-PRT
|Adventurous Spirit
|HN3-7K9-93G
|Airlock Invitation
|ML3-FD4-ND9
|Be True
|A67-C7X-3GN
|Bulbul Tarang
|YRC-C3D-YNC
|Classy Order
|PHV-6LF-9CP
|Countdown to Convergence
|D97-YCX-7JK
|Crushed Gamma
|RA9-XPH-6KJ
|Cryonautics
|7LV-GTK-T7J
|Future In Shadow
|JYN-JAA-Y7D
|Galilean Excursion
|VXN-V3T-MRP
|Harmonic Commencement
|L7T-CVV-3RD
|Heliotrope Warren
|XVK-RLA-RAM
|In Urbe Inventa
|J6P-9YH-LLP
|In Vino Mendacium
|TNN-DKM-6LG
|Jade's Burrow
|VA7-L7H-PNC
|Liminal Nadir
|XMY-G9M-6XH
|Limitless Horizon
|JND-HLR-L69
|M:\>START Marathon ARG
|YAA-37T-FCN
|Neon Mirage
|THR-33A-KYC
|Risen
|9LX-7YC-6TX
|Schrodinger's Gun
|7D4-PKR-MD7
|Sequence Flourish
|XVX-DKJ-CVM
|Seraphim's Gauntlets
|F99-KPX-NCF
|Shadow’s Light
|6LJ-GH7-TPA
|Sneer of the Oni
|T67-JXY-PH6
|Stag's Spirit
|PKH-JL6-L4R
|Tangled Web
|993-H3H-M6K
|Visio Spei
|XFV-KHP-N97
|The Visionary
|JVG-VNT-GGG
|соняшник Ukraine Support
|TK7-D3P-FDF
|2023 Pride Celebration Promo
|N/A
|R9J-79M-J6C
|End of the Rainbow
|N/A
|Destiny 1 emblems
|JDT-NLC-JKM
|Ab Aeterno
|FJ9-LAM-67F
|Binding Focus
|JNX-DMH-XLA
|Field of Light
|A7L-FYC-44X
|Flames of Forgotten Truth
|JD7-4CM-HJG
|Illusion of Light
|3VF-LGC-RLX
|Insula Thesauraria
|7CP-94V-LFP
|Lone Focus, Jagged Edge
|X4C-FGX-MX3
|Note of Conquest
|N3L-XN6-PXF
|The Reflective Proof
|7F9-767-F74
|Sign of the Finite
|X9F-GMA-H6D
|The Unimagined Plane
Credit to Destiny Emblem Collector for API access for the above emblem images.
How to redeem emblem codes
Destiny 2 emblem codes can be redeemed through Bungie’s website. The process is straightforward, there’s even a section that shows your redemption history and partner rewards. Here are the exact steps:
- Go to Bungie.net and select the Destiny 2 tab
- Sign in to your account
- Select your profile picture and then click Redeem Codes
- Enter the 9-digit code and click Redeem
Once you’ve selected Redeem, a pop-up message will tell you whether it has been successful or if the code has already been applied to your account. You can redeem every single code in the above list.
Where to find your redeemed emblems
For the most part, your emblems are located in Collections, within the Flair tab under Emblems. They’re likely to be found in the General section. They won’t be flashing, so you’ll need to manually tab through and read the emblems until you find the one you redeemed. You might even find some rewards at the Special Deliveries kiosk in the Tower beside the Cryptarch.
While these are just the free emblem codes, there are a ton of other emblems to earn and unlock in Destiny 2. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more collection tips, weapon recommendations, and schedules.
