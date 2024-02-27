All emblem codes - Destiny 2 A list of every free emblem code for Destiny 2 that can be redeemed on Bungie's site.

Destiny 2 has a lot of ways for players to express their identity, and one of the most striking are the emblems. Most of these are unlocked in-game through activities, some are pre-order bonuses or special events, while others can be unlocked by inputting an emblem code into Bungie.

All emblem codes

The following table contains all free emblem codes, the name of the emblem, and a small image showing what the emblem looks like. At the bottom are a couple of non-emblem codes (transmat effect and emote) along with some Destiny 1 emblems (for those who wish to have them all).

Emblem codes Code Emblem Name Emblem Image 9FY-KDD-PRT Adventurous Spirit HN3-7K9-93G Airlock Invitation ML3-FD4-ND9 Be True A67-C7X-3GN Bulbul Tarang YRC-C3D-YNC Classy Order PHV-6LF-9CP Countdown to Convergence D97-YCX-7JK Crushed Gamma RA9-XPH-6KJ Cryonautics 7LV-GTK-T7J Future In Shadow JYN-JAA-Y7D Galilean Excursion VXN-V3T-MRP Harmonic Commencement L7T-CVV-3RD Heliotrope Warren XVK-RLA-RAM In Urbe Inventa J6P-9YH-LLP In Vino Mendacium TNN-DKM-6LG Jade's Burrow VA7-L7H-PNC Liminal Nadir XMY-G9M-6XH Limitless Horizon JND-HLR-L69 M:\>START Marathon ARG YAA-37T-FCN Neon Mirage THR-33A-KYC Risen 9LX-7YC-6TX Schrodinger's Gun 7D4-PKR-MD7 Sequence Flourish XVX-DKJ-CVM Seraphim's Gauntlets F99-KPX-NCF Shadow’s Light 6LJ-GH7-TPA Sneer of the Oni T67-JXY-PH6 Stag's Spirit PKH-JL6-L4R Tangled Web 993-H3H-M6K Visio Spei XFV-KHP-N97 The Visionary JVG-VNT-GGG соняшник Ukraine Support TK7-D3P-FDF 2023 Pride Celebration Promo N/A R9J-79M-J6C End of the Rainbow N/A Destiny 1 emblems JDT-NLC-JKM Ab Aeterno FJ9-LAM-67F Binding Focus JNX-DMH-XLA Field of Light A7L-FYC-44X Flames of Forgotten Truth JD7-4CM-HJG Illusion of Light 3VF-LGC-RLX Insula Thesauraria 7CP-94V-LFP Lone Focus, Jagged Edge X4C-FGX-MX3 Note of Conquest N3L-XN6-PXF The Reflective Proof 7F9-767-F74 Sign of the Finite X9F-GMA-H6D The Unimagined Plane

Credit to Destiny Emblem Collector for API access for the above emblem images.

How to redeem emblem codes

Destiny 2 emblem codes can be redeemed through Bungie’s website. The process is straightforward, there’s even a section that shows your redemption history and partner rewards. Here are the exact steps:

Go to Bungie.net and select the Destiny 2 tab Sign in to your account Select your profile picture and then click Redeem Codes Enter the 9-digit code and click Redeem

Once you’ve selected Redeem, a pop-up message will tell you whether it has been successful or if the code has already been applied to your account. You can redeem every single code in the above list.

Where to find your redeemed emblems



Source: Shacknews

For the most part, your emblems are located in Collections, within the Flair tab under Emblems. They’re likely to be found in the General section. They won’t be flashing, so you’ll need to manually tab through and read the emblems until you find the one you redeemed. You might even find some rewards at the Special Deliveries kiosk in the Tower beside the Cryptarch.

While these are just the free emblem codes, there are a ton of other emblems to earn and unlock in Destiny 2. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more collection tips, weapon recommendations, and schedules.