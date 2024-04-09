Battlefield 2042 wraps up with Season 7 to focus on 'what comes next' Season 7 will be the last for Battlefield 2042 as DICE begins to focus on the future of the series.

After a rough start, Battlefield 2042 appeared to be finding its footing and settling in as a perfectly acceptable title in the long-running series. EA and DICE are fresh off releasing the game's Season 7, but players are now learning that this latest season of Battlefield 2042 will be its last. DICE made the announcement on Tuesday, noting that the studio is now shifting its focus on what comes next for the Battlefield franchise.



Source: Electronic Arts

The following was posted by Battlefield General Manager Byron Beede to the Battlefield website:

When Battlefield 2042 launched, we promised to bring four seasons of content to the game, including new maps, additional specialists, weapons, vehicles, and more. As our seasons continued, the feedback we received made it clear your appetite for more Battlefield 2042 remained strong. We took the opportunity to evolve the game to make it even better for you and continue to learn valuable lessons for our own developmental processes. Last month, we released the seventh season of Battlefield 2042 – Turning Point, which added an intense new urban map set in Chile as well as several weapons and a new gadget, with a revamped map based on the Stadium location from Hourglass, two themed events, and a new weapon and vehicle to come. While we've enjoyed and are proud of creating these seasons of additional content for Battlefield 2042, it is now necessary for us to turn from the present to the future. What this ultimately means is that Season 7 will serve as the final season for Battlefield 2042. After Season 7 concludes, we will continue to support the game with new in-game challenges, events, modes, and of course, ongoing maintenance, but we are moving away from delivering official seasons. We know this news may be disappointing. However, as we looked at what the future of the series required, it became clear it was time for us to shift our resources and focus to be fully dedicated to what comes next.

Battlefield 2042's Season 7, titled Turning Point, features a new Battle Pass, new weapons, class updates, and the new Haven map, which readers can check out in the video above.

DICE won't be going into the next Battlefield alone. On top of Criterion and Ripple Effect coming along for the ride, DICE is also being joined by Motive, which is expanding its studio to support Battlefield for the foreseeable future. According to a statement from Motive General Manager Patrick Klaus, work on the studio's upcoming Iron Man game will be unaffected.

It hasn't always been a fun ride with Battlefield 2042. In fact, for that first year after its release, it wasn't much fun at all. Still, the game gradually improved and took major steps forward over time to the point that it's almost sad to see development on it come to an end. We'll be sure to follow what's next for the Battlefield franchise, so keep it on Shacknews for any major updates.