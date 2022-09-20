Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New single-player Iron Man game in development at EA Motive

EA Motive is collaborating with Marvel Games on a new single-player Iron Man game.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
EA Motive
9

Iron Man fans received a surprise treat this morning in the form of an exciting announcement from EA Motive. In the announcement, it was revealed that Motive is partnering with Marvel Games to develop a brand new third-person single-player Iron Man game.

The game is currently in early development and is described as an action-adventure title according to a post about the project on the Electronic Arts website.

Screenshot from the announcement page showing the header announcing Marvel Entertainment and Motive Studio teaming up for an all-new Iron Man game.
© Electronic Arts

As noted in the announcement, the project is being headed by Olivier Proulx who previously worked on titles like Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. It also boasts a crew of industry veterans like Ian Frazier who previously worked at BioWare and served as the Creative Director at Motive for games like Star Wars: Squadrons.

Additionally, the team features Maëlenn Lumineau who previously worked at Ubisoft Quebec as a Production Director on games like Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and another former member of Ubisoft, JF Poirier, who worked on Child of Light at Ubisoft, and on games like Star Wars: Squadrons at Motive.

With this information, it seems like the project is in good hands, and we’re eager to learn more about it. That said, it’ll likely be a while before more is shown as the game is currently in its pre-production phase. Updates will be shared by Motive in the future as it gets farther along in development, though.

Promo art for the upcoming Dead Space remake from EA Motive.
© EA Motive

The new Iron Man game isn’t the only thing Motive has cooking either, as the studio is currently handling the development of the upcoming Dead Space remake that’s set to release in January 2023. After hearing about Motive’s new Iron Man project, we’re curious what your thoughts are. Is there anything you’re hoping to see from the game in particular? Let us know in Chatty!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 20, 2022 10:28 AM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, New single-player Iron Man game in development at EA Motive

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 20, 2022 8:32 AM

      EA's Motive Studios' Iron Man game confirmed

      https://www.gematsu.com/2022/09/electronic-arts-and-motive-announce-iron-man-game

      • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 20, 2022 8:38 AM

        Conceptually I can see an Iron Man video game working really well. You've got a wide variety of potential weapons and combat abilities, you've got high-tech scanners and tools for puzzle solving, the suit itself permits lots of customization.

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 20, 2022 8:40 AM

          There is definitely a natural-feeling route of suit upgrades that would keep you invested in game. Always been a problem with a Superman-like game where you have all your powers to start and they want to artificially weaken you. The Barman games proved a tech-based superhero is far better

          • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            September 20, 2022 8:47 AM

            Yup, and in the case or Iron Man specifically it's well established that he has a variety of suits and he's constantly tweaking configurations and loadouts. Letting the player choose a base suit and then do a Mechwarrior-esque equipment loadout for each mission would be badass.

        • not5am legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 20, 2022 8:49 AM

          there were 2 by sega:

          2008:
          https://youtu.be/y5faNahQJK0

          2010:
          https://youtu.be/5x_5o_KaXz8

          • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            September 20, 2022 8:53 AM

            I played the demo of one of them. The first I think. There was a sense that it had potential, but was hampered by being a low-budget, short-dev-cycle movie tie in.

            • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              September 20, 2022 9:12 AM

              I remember playing that demo too. it felt really unfinished.

      • Izakhar
        reply
        September 20, 2022 11:57 AM

        Iron Man: Anthem asset flip Edition ☹

        • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 20, 2022 12:20 PM

          To be fair, the flying was one of the few anthem things that felt good.

          • sigpro legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 20, 2022 12:42 PM

            only after they made a lot of changes to the game and you set your controls up correctly. As bad as some aspects of the last Avengers game was the one thing it did well was the feel of flying around w Thor and Ironman.

