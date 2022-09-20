New single-player Iron Man game in development at EA Motive EA Motive is collaborating with Marvel Games on a new single-player Iron Man game.

Iron Man fans received a surprise treat this morning in the form of an exciting announcement from EA Motive. In the announcement, it was revealed that Motive is partnering with Marvel Games to develop a brand new third-person single-player Iron Man game.

The game is currently in early development and is described as an action-adventure title according to a post about the project on the Electronic Arts website.

We’re thrilled to share that an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game is now in early development at Montreal-based Motive Studio. The team is being led by Olivier Proulx, who brings experience working on past Marvel titles like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and is joined by a dedicated team of passionate industry veterans including Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier at the studio.



Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.

As noted in the announcement, the project is being headed by Olivier Proulx who previously worked on titles like Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. It also boasts a crew of industry veterans like Ian Frazier who previously worked at BioWare and served as the Creative Director at Motive for games like Star Wars: Squadrons.

Additionally, the team features Maëlenn Lumineau who previously worked at Ubisoft Quebec as a Production Director on games like Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and another former member of Ubisoft, JF Poirier, who worked on Child of Light at Ubisoft, and on games like Star Wars: Squadrons at Motive.

With this information, it seems like the project is in good hands, and we’re eager to learn more about it. That said, it’ll likely be a while before more is shown as the game is currently in its pre-production phase. Updates will be shared by Motive in the future as it gets farther along in development, though.

The new Iron Man game isn’t the only thing Motive has cooking either, as the studio is currently handling the development of the upcoming Dead Space remake that’s set to release in January 2023. After hearing about Motive’s new Iron Man project, we’re curious what your thoughts are. Is there anything you’re hoping to see from the game in particular? Let us know in Chatty!