Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Dead Space remake release date set for January 2023

Electronic Arts and Motive Studios have announced that they intend to launch the Dead Space remake early next year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

One of the more anticipated games in development right now is Electronic Arts and Motive Studios’ remake of the legendary horror game, Dead Space. News on the remake has been a trickle with reveals of new assets, sound work, environmental design, and more. However, the development team dropped a bombshell today. Motive Studios announced a release date for the Dead Space remake set in January 2023.

The Dead Space remake developers shared the release date for the game during an Art Developer Livestream video on the Dead Space YouTube channel. It was during this livestream that the developers revealed that Dead Space’s release date will be January 27, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While this may seem quick given that the game’s first tease back at EA Play Live in July 2021, the team at Motive Studios seems confident in what they’ve build so far, regularly showing off bits and pieces of the remake’s design and even implementing feedback from fans as they go. In short, it looks like the game’s development is chugging along smoothly.

Motive Studio and EA's Dead Space remake will launch on January 27, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Motive Studio and EA's Dead Space remake will launch on January 27, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The official announcement of the Dead Space remake’s release date feels like something that might have been reserved for a big event rather than a developer diary livestream. However, it’s also worth noting that Electronics has already canceled EA Play Live 2022 and doesn’t seem to have any further plans for a summer showcase at the moment. E3 2022 has also officially been cancelled, leaving Xbox and Bethesda’s summer showcase and Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest as the only events coming at the moment.

Nonetheless, it’s good to see the Dead Space remake is coming along well so far. With a January release date set for the moment, we’ll see if EA and Motive Studios can stick to their schedule without a delay. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to Dead Space 2023’s supposed launch.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola