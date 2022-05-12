Dead Space remake release date set for January 2023 Electronic Arts and Motive Studios have announced that they intend to launch the Dead Space remake early next year.

One of the more anticipated games in development right now is Electronic Arts and Motive Studios’ remake of the legendary horror game, Dead Space. News on the remake has been a trickle with reveals of new assets, sound work, environmental design, and more. However, the development team dropped a bombshell today. Motive Studios announced a release date for the Dead Space remake set in January 2023.

The Dead Space remake developers shared the release date for the game during an Art Developer Livestream video on the Dead Space YouTube channel. It was during this livestream that the developers revealed that Dead Space’s release date will be January 27, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While this may seem quick given that the game’s first tease back at EA Play Live in July 2021, the team at Motive Studios seems confident in what they’ve build so far, regularly showing off bits and pieces of the remake’s design and even implementing feedback from fans as they go. In short, it looks like the game’s development is chugging along smoothly.

The official announcement of the Dead Space remake’s release date feels like something that might have been reserved for a big event rather than a developer diary livestream. However, it’s also worth noting that Electronics has already canceled EA Play Live 2022 and doesn’t seem to have any further plans for a summer showcase at the moment. E3 2022 has also officially been cancelled, leaving Xbox and Bethesda’s summer showcase and Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest as the only events coming at the moment.

Nonetheless, it’s good to see the Dead Space remake is coming along well so far. With a January release date set for the moment, we’ll see if EA and Motive Studios can stick to their schedule without a delay. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to Dead Space 2023’s supposed launch.