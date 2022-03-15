New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA Play Live 2022 officially canceled

EA has announced that it won't be holding its EA Play Live event this summer.
Donovan Erskine
1

EA Play Live has been Electronic Arts’ version of the digital news event format that’s becoming increasingly popular in the video game industry. Held around the same time as E3 over the past few years, it’s where we can expect updates on games like Madden, Star Wars, Apex Legends, Fifa, and more. While EA was originally gearing up to bring the event back this year, it reversed that decision. EA Play Live 2022 has been officially canceled.

EA announced the cancellation of EA Play Live 2022 in a statement to IGN. The statement from the representative is as follows.

The company confirms that it won’t hold EA Play Live this year as it simply won’t work from a timing standpoint. With so many projects being developed simultaneously across different studios, it makes sense that they won’t all be ready to showcase at the same time. Instead, we can probably expect to see EA share news on its slate of titles at different points throughout the year.

Although EA Play Live 2022 has been canceled, the company isn’t closing the door on a possible return in the future. With that, we’ll be watching closely to see if any Electronic Arts games pop up at different events throughout the year. Major gaming industry events continue to adjust to the changing landscape, which has been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Wherever potential updates do come from, you can expect to read about them here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

