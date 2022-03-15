EA Play Live 2022 officially canceled EA has announced that it won't be holding its EA Play Live event this summer.

EA Play Live has been Electronic Arts’ version of the digital news event format that’s becoming increasingly popular in the video game industry. Held around the same time as E3 over the past few years, it’s where we can expect updates on games like Madden, Star Wars, Apex Legends, Fifa, and more. While EA was originally gearing up to bring the event back this year, it reversed that decision. EA Play Live 2022 has been officially canceled.

EA announced the cancellation of EA Play Live 2022 in a statement to IGN. The statement from the representative is as follows.

We love EA Play Live as it's our way of connecting with our players and sharing what’s new with all of you. However, this year things aren't lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year!

The company confirms that it won’t hold EA Play Live this year as it simply won’t work from a timing standpoint. With so many projects being developed simultaneously across different studios, it makes sense that they won’t all be ready to showcase at the same time. Instead, we can probably expect to see EA share news on its slate of titles at different points throughout the year.

Although EA Play Live 2022 has been canceled, the company isn’t closing the door on a possible return in the future. With that, we’ll be watching closely to see if any Electronic Arts games pop up at different events throughout the year. Major gaming industry events continue to adjust to the changing landscape, which has been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Wherever potential updates do come from, you can expect to read about them here on Shacknews.