Summer Game Fest 2022 sets June date, will air in IMAX theaters Geoff Keighley has confirmed the date for Summer Game Fest 2022 as well as a theatrical IMAX release.

With E3 officially dead for this year, the stage is set for Summer Game Fest to absorb all of the attention this summer. The brainchild of Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest will see rapid-fire major announcements from different studios around the video game industry. Keighley has confirmed that Summer Game Fest 2022 will take place on June 9. He also announced that the show will air in IMAX theaters around the country.

Geoff Keighley took to his Twitter account to announce that Summer Game Fest 2022 will take place on June 9 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. This early to mid-June slot is typically where we would have seen E3, and is when Summer Game Fest has been held for the past couple of years. It also means that Summer Game Fest will take place just a few days before the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, which was recently announced for June 12.

As always, Summer Game Fest will be streamed from the Game Awards channels. However, this year, fans will be able to see all of the latest gaming reveals and announcements from the event live on the big screen, as Keighley has partnered with IMAX to bring Summer Game Fest to theaters around the world. The Game Awards will also be aired in IMAX theaters this December. Information on tickets will be available at a later date.

There will surely be a barrage of video game news and announcements during Summer Game Fest. It’s the most intense time of the year for the video game industry, and we look forward to seeing how the show comes together. For future updates on the upcoming event, bookmark our topic page dedicated to Summer Game Fest 2022.