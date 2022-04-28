Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase set for June 2022 Microsoft has set a date for the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

Although E3 2022 has been officially canceled, the major players in the video game industry will still find the means to make their big gaming announcements and reveals. This includes Xbox and Bethesda, who will once again host a joint presentation this summer. Now, we know exactly when to expect the wave of news from that duo as the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase has been set for June 12, 2022.

Microsoft officially announced the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in a post to Xbox Wire earlier this morning. The presentation will be streamed on Sunday, June 12 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The keynote will be available to watch in over 30 different languages across a multitude of platforms including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

Xbox is keeping details about the presentation under wraps for now, but states that “the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC.”

Held around the same time that E3 would typically take place, this will likely be both Xbox and Bethesda’s major presentation for the year. With Starfield set to release this fall, it’s likely we could get a slew of new details on the upcoming RPG during the showcase. It’s also possible that we’ll get updates on Xbox games revealed at past keynotes, as well as some brand new announcements.

Xbox and Bethesda used to hold separate presentations at E3, but merged into a singular event following Microsoft’s acquisition of the latter. The summer season will be huge for game announcements, so we’re likely gearing up for several more presentation announcements as we inch closer towards June.