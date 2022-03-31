E3 2022 digital event allegedly canceled alongside in-person event It would seem the ESA has sent out email stating that even E3 2022's previously possible digital showcase has been canceled this year.

With people beginning to go back to normal travel routines despite COVID-19’s continued presence, a lot of eyes were on the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and what it might do with E3 2022 this year. It had already ruled out a physical event, but there was still a chance of a digital showcase going on, as was the case in 2021. Unfortunately, it seems that’s being shut down as well. There are reports of emails being sent out that possibilities of a E3 2022 digital event have been shut down as well. There will allegedly be no E3 in 2022.

Reports of E3 2022’s digital event being shut down came via allegations of various professionals in the industry, who claimed to have been sent an email stating that plans for an E3 2022 digital showcase had been canceled. This follows on top of the physical event being canceled earlier this year. With that, it would appear that the ESA is cutting its losses and backing entirely out of hosting an event this year.

😉 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 31, 2022

There are a number of reasons the ESA may be shutting down its plans for E3 2022 entirely this year. For one, it could be that the ESA just isn’t getting publishers and developers on board for any showcase it would plan. Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and further power players have already shown themselves capable of doing their own showcases outside E3’s purview. It could also be that recent events have made E3’s organizers even more nervous. GDC 2022 just wrapped up and multiple reports have since come out of attendees claiming to have caught COVID despite the event’s health precautions.

Whatever the case, Geoff Keighley has signaled that he will likely be carrying out another Summer Game Fest in 2022. As we await further announcements in lieu of E3 2022’s complete absence, stay tuned to Shacknews for more updates.