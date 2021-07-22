Dead Space remake teased at EA Play Live 2021 EA Motive will be in charge of reviving the classic sci-fi horror series.

EA decided to wrap up its EA Play Live 2021 event with a bang as it showed off teaser footage of a new Dead Space game in development by the folks at EA Motive. A short trailer was shown to close the show and confirmed rumors that the franchise was being resurrected. Based on clues in the teaser, it would appear the project may be a reboot of the original game.

The project is in the hands of the team at EA Motive who will be working to re-build the first game from the ground up. EA's popular Frostbite Engine will be used to assemble the game and it will feature completely rebuilt assets and all-new technology. Dead Space will not be arriving on previous-generation consoles, though. EA has confirmed that Dead Space will be exclusive to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC this time around.

“The Dead Space franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre when it was released 12 years ago, and I came to Motive as a fan first to specifically work on this game,” said Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space. “We have a passionate team at Motive who are approaching this remake as a love letter to the franchise. Going back to the original and having the opportunity to do so on next-gen consoles excited everyone on the team. As we look to modernize the game, we’ve reached out to dedicated fans and invited them to provide us with feedback since the early stages of production to deliver the Dead Space game they want and for new players to enjoy as well.”

While we suspect that longtime series fans cannot wait to jump back into the shoes of Isaac Clarke in his attempt to repair the USG Ishimura, the game currently has no release date. As soon as EA chooses to divulge more details or offer a firm release window, you can be sure that we will have it covered here at Shacknews.