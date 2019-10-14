EA rumored to be announcing a Dead Space revival next month
New rumors suggest a new Dead Space Game could be on the way from EA.
New rumors suggest a new Dead Space Game could be on the way from EA.
If you enjoyed Dead Space, thank a Tiger Woods golf title, according to Dead Space level designer Ben Johnson.
It's not going out on a limb to say that free is the best price to pay for a video game.
Amid uncertainty over the fate of the studio's Star Wars game, EA is in 'discussions with Amy [Hennig] about her next game.'
Boo! It's not a ghost, just Greg Burke here to count down his Top 10 Survival Horror Games.
Happy Alien day! To celebrate Ellen Ripley's continued conquest for survival against Xenomorphs, let's take a look back at some of the most terrifying aliens we've encountered in video games.
Save the world from evil energy drink companies and more with April's Games With Gold.
The recent announcement that a woman will be taking up Thor’s hammer shook up the comic book community. With the recent female Thor announcement, and the San Diego Comic Con right around the corner, we started wondering which video game characters might be better off being female.
If for some reason, you've yet to play the original Dead Space, you'll be able to pick it up for free on Origin today.
Video game movies have often ranged from disappointing to terrible, but a Comic-Con panel is optimistic that these adaptations are about to see a jump in quality.