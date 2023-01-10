Dead Space remake pre-orders on Steam come with a free copy of Dead Space 2 With Dead Space's remake coming at the end of January 2023, players will now get its stellar sequel as well for free if they pre-order on Steam.

The remake of the original Dead Space is looking pretty slick and comes as one of the first major releases of 2023. However, if you’re planning on playing on PC, it looks like Electronic Arts is sweetening the deal, too. Pre-orders of Dead Space remake before the game’s launch at the end of this January will net you a free digital copy of Dead Space 2 as well, in case you somehow missed playing one of the best horror games of all time.

This deal was see over on the Dead Space remake’s Steam page, as original spotted by Rock, Paper, Shotgun. According to the deal, those who pre-purchase the Dead Space remake on Steam before January 27 (when the game launches) will net themselves a free copy of Dead Space 2 on Steam. You don’t have to worry if you’d already pre-ordered before this deal came out. Your pre-order is covered by the deal and you’ll still get your free Dead Space 2 copy.

Players that pre-order Dead Space remake on Steam will get Dead Space 2 for free.

Source: Electronic Arts

This is a rather generous move by Electronic Arts. Dead Space 2 is a masterpiece of horror gaming, improving on the first game’s original release in nearly every way. In fact, when we previewed the Dead Space remake back in 2022, we were enamored with how it seemed to implement mechanics from Dead Space 2, such as Isaac talking, being able to skewer enemies with their own limbs, and more. If players somehow missed out on the Dead Space series altogether, then playing Dead Space 2 after the remake seems almost mandatory.

With the Dead Space remake about to launch at the end of the month on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, be sure to grab the game on Steam if you want the free Dead Space 2 copy. Otherwise, stay tuned for further coverage as we get closer to the game’s launch.