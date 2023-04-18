Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Unboxing & Review: Dead Space Collector's Edition from Limited Run Games

Check out the unboxing for this latest special package from Limited Run Games and find out if Isaac's helmet does, in fact, fit over Greg's head.
Ozzie Mejia
One of the biggest hits of the year so far has been EA and Motive's remake of Dead Space. An epic game deserves an equally awe-inspiring special edition, which is what we're checking out today. Head of Video Greg Burke recently got to check out the Dead Space Collector's Edition, courtesy of Limited Run Games.

The first thing to note is that the box is massive. After placing it on the table, it stands even taller than Greg's head. That's because it includes a full-sized wearable replica of Isaac's helmet, complete with working lights. The package also comes with a lithograph print, lithograph folio, four mini posters, a metal four-inch statue, an Ishimura patch, a marker enamel pin, the Dead Space CD soundtrack, and a Dead Space SteelBook that stores the Digital Deluxe Edition of Dead Space.

Yes, you can watch Greg wear the helmet over his giant head, as well as his review of the rest of the Collector's Edition's contents. Special thanks to the folks at Limited Run Games for sending one of these packages over for review. The listings are active over on the Limited Run Games website, but all versions are currently sold out. Be sure to monitor LRG for any updates regarding any fresh supply. Make sure to check out our full Dead Space review. Finally, for more videos just like this one, subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

