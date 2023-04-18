Unboxing & Review: Dead Space Collector's Edition from Limited Run Games Check out the unboxing for this latest special package from Limited Run Games and find out if Isaac's helmet does, in fact, fit over Greg's head.

One of the biggest hits of the year so far has been EA and Motive's remake of Dead Space. An epic game deserves an equally awe-inspiring special edition, which is what we're checking out today. Head of Video Greg Burke recently got to check out the Dead Space Collector's Edition, courtesy of Limited Run Games.

The first thing to note is that the box is massive. After placing it on the table, it stands even taller than Greg's head. That's because it includes a full-sized wearable replica of Isaac's helmet, complete with working lights. The package also comes with a lithograph print, lithograph folio, four mini posters, a metal four-inch statue, an Ishimura patch, a marker enamel pin, the Dead Space CD soundtrack, and a Dead Space SteelBook that stores the Digital Deluxe Edition of Dead Space.

Yes, you can watch Greg wear the helmet over his giant head, as well as his review of the rest of the Collector's Edition's contents. Special thanks to the folks at Limited Run Games for sending one of these packages over for review. The listings are active over on the Limited Run Games website, but all versions are currently sold out. Be sure to monitor LRG for any updates regarding any fresh supply. Make sure to check out our full Dead Space review. Finally, for more videos just like this one, subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.