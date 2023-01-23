Dead Space Remake may have new content according to Trophy list EA Motive may have some extra surprises in store with its Dead Space remake.

We’re just days away from the release of Dead Space, the highly-anticipated remake of Visceral Games’ 2008 survival-horror title that revolutionized a genre. Developed by EA Motive, the remake appears to be playing things incredibly close to the original, but that doesn’t mean the studio won’t take some creative liberties. The list of Trophies and Achievements for the Dead Space remake have been released, revealing that some new content is likely on the way.

Spoiler warning: This article contains light story spoilers for Dead Space (2023). If you’d like to go into the game knowing absolutely nothing, consider this your warning.



Source: EA

The Trophy/Achievement list for the Dead Space remake was recently shared to Exophase, a site that tracks achievements for PlayStation games. It’s in this achievement list that we see quite an interesting listing. Titled Reunion, this Trophy requires players to “See the alternative ending on any difficulty mode.” Folks familiar with the original Dead Space may remember that the game’s ending was pretty straightforward and that there was no alternate outcome to the story. The inclusion of this new Trophy seemingly confirms that there will be a new ending in addition to the classic one.

It’s currently unknown what players will need to do during the campaign to unlock the alternate ending. There’s also no word on what the alternate ending will be, but the Reunion title will surely open the speculation floodgates in the days leading up to release. It’s also worth noting that it doesn’t seem like Dead Space will have multiple endings. The phrasing of the Trophy requirement implies that there is just a single alternate ending in addition to the normal one.

It won’t be much longer until fans can dive into the Dead Space remake and see just how the developers execute content both old and new. Stay tuned for Shacknews’ review and some helpful guide content post-release.