Dead Space remake release date set for January 2023
Electronic Arts and Motive Studios have announced that they intend to launch the Dead Space remake early next year.
EA Motive is hard at work resurrecting one of gaming's great horror franchises and fans can expect to see it launching sometime in 2023.
Motive Studios devs will be revealing new details about the Dead Space remake in a special developer livestream at the end of this week.
A main priority of EA Motive is to turn its remake of Dead Space into an entire game without jarring cutscenes or noticeable loading.
EA Motive will be in charge of reviving the classic sci-fi horror series.